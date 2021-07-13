Basis by Centro is the First to Automate Contextual Category Recommendations for Marketers

Privacy-Compliant Cookieless Targeting Feature Powered by Peer39

Analyzes Campaign Audiences to Identify Best-Performing Contextual Categories

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( https://www.centro.net ), a global provider of enterprise automation technology, today announced a first-of-its-kind cookieless targeting feature that automatically recommends contextual categories based on a marketer’s best-performing audiences. The privacy-compliant contextual analysis is powered by Peer39 ( https://www.peer39.com ), the leading global provider of pre-bid keyword, contextual, and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. The contextual category recommendation technology is exclusively available in Basis by Centro, the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform—and the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, connected TV (CTV), search, and social campaigns. Learn more at https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis .

Marketers are supporting consumers’ demands for privacy in digital channels by disentangling campaigns from the use of third-party cookies while exploring innovative ad targeting methods. Contextually targeting the same audience as cookie-reliant campaigns, without automated tools, can be complicated for media professionals. It involves manual analysis of numerous data points from different sources and inferring why certain domains perform well, without knowledge of the content on the page. Basis users are now able to synthesize audience targeting performance in programmatic buying into contextual ad buying that reaches similar customers with more pricing efficiency.

“Addressable advertising is not going away despite the deprecation of third-party cookies, which elevates the importance of contextual tactics. As the ad industry evolves, brands and agencies are equipped with a comprehensive toolset in Basis to effectively engage audiences in digital channels,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Centro. “Peer39 has driven the advancement of contextual advertising far beyond simply identifying content on a page. It powers our advertiser users’ ability to convert audience data into actionable contextual ad targeting seamlessly.”

The technology solution from Centro and Peer39’s collaboration, utilized natively within Basis, analyzes brand insights and performance metrics such as campaign impressions, conversions, completion rates, general KPIs, and others. Based on that first-party advertiser intelligence, Peer39 and Basis predict which contextual targeting categories will perform the best for a brand or campaign, whether or not the original campaign utilized contextual targeting. This analysis is applicable across all types of inventory, including desktop, mobile apps, and CTV.

The technology enables media professionals to:

Draw value from first-party audience data by uncovering customer content consumption patterns and converting them into contextual signals.

Optimize campaign budgets to contextual segments that aren’t obvious or analyze it for future marketing efforts.

Target wider demographics that have similar content consumption habits of audiences being targeted.

Report performance by the classification of the actual content that ads were placed with, which provides more insight than domain lists.

“The direction of the market is clear, evolving to a privacy-first approach,” said Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39. “Our collaboration with Centro is a landmark initiative providing marketers the visibility, measurement, and optimization insights required to bolster their media performance as they face the deprecation of legacy cookie-based signals.”

About Peer39

Peer39 is an independent data company that provides the largest data set available in the digital advertising ecosystem. Every day, the industry’s leading brands, agencies, and publishers trust Peer39’s AI-powered semantic analysis engine to provide a holistic understanding of page content, meaning, and sentiment. We do this by analyzing the relationship between words on a page, the content of a video, or in an app, ensuring appropriate classification. As people’s time and attention become more fragmented, Peer39 believes that to succeed, you need as much contextual understanding of your audience as possible. We believe that it’s as much about the digital environment as it is about the physical environment. Only then can you deliver the right ad to the right user in the right context.

About Centro

Centro ( https://www.centro.net ) is a provider of ERP and automation software for digital advertising teams and organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It streamlines business operations and optimizes advertising performance by enabling marketers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, advanced TV, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@centro.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e50b25c-6eef-4710-82dd-2d8719a7a7f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1283413-8aba-4f00-a91f-b84c42c2b712

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09e8ff96-1ba5-48a0-b089-68b1948e6ae6