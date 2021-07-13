Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP Adds Three Senior Securities Lawyers

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, a leading securities and law firm, announced today the recent additions of three senior lawyers to its rapidly growing team and internationally recognized securities practice.



Marcelle S. Balcombe has recently rejoined the firm as a partner. She was previously an integral member of SRF for 15 years, and whose return will enable for her to continue to provide high quality legal services to her clients and those of the firm’s. She has extensive experience representing smaller reporting companies accessing the public markets and in providing ongoing legal support. Ms. Balcombe also has experience in drafting documentation and conducting negotiations in connection with corporate finance transactions, both public and private offerings, mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions.

Glenn D. Burlingame also joins the firm as a partner. He advises emerging and established clients in connection with corporate finance transactions, mergers and acquisitions and securities law matters. Mr. Burlingame also represents companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical device, e-commerce, media, entertainment, food and beverage, software and financial services.

Ryan Houseal has joined the firm as an associate. He started his legal career as an associate at Jones Day in New York City before becoming an Attorney-Advisor/Staff Attorney with the U.S. SEC, Division of Corporate Finance, in Washington, D.C for five years. Mr. Houseal is an experienced, ambitious, well-rounded attorney with tremendous experience in both periodic reporting and public and private offerings of publicly traded companies.

“We are very excited to welcome these attorneys to the team, and are looking forward to see the significant roles they will play within the firm for years to come,” said Mr. Sichenzia, founding name partner at Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP. “Further, these additions to the SRF team are necessary to fill the needs and increasing demands of both the firm’s rapidly expanding securities practice and its clients’ business.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP

SRF is a full service law firm with a nationally recognized corporate, securities and litigation practice that provides experienced representation in all matters involving the securities industry. In addition to handling routine to complex commercial matters, SRF’s renowned litigation department specializes in defending companies and individuals against all types of securities cases, including class action lawsuits, shareholder derivative actions, and matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation or other securities violations. The litigation team has also brought defamation lawsuits against companies and individuals related to market manipulation.



The firm also represents individuals and companies in investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulatory bodies. The litigation team has a robust practice representing brokers and broker-dealers in arbitrations before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). These arbitrations typically involve claims of unsuitability, churning, unauthorized trading and other allegations of broker misconduct. Finally, SRF has a burgeoning expungement practice, where it represents brokers seeking to have negative and harmful customer complaints removed from their industry records. The firm complements its core practice areas with an established commercial real estate and trusts and estates practice.

