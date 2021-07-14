Sibros Appoints Automotive Technology Leader Jay Vijayan to Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, today announced it has appointed automotive and technology industry powerhouse, Jay Vijayan to its advisory board. Jay is the former Chief Information Officer of Tesla and is currently Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tekion , an innovative, hyper-growth technology unicorn serving the automotive retail industry.



The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sibros as the company continues to build out its best-in-class technology infrastructure and solutions, enabling automotive OEMs direct insight into vehicle health, empowering them with the right tools to make informed decisions.

Jay brings world-class experience in automotive technology and product development to the Sibros Advisory Board. He is currently the Founder and CEO of Tekion, a Silicon Valley SaaS unicorn start-up that is disrupting the automotive industry with its cloud-native, end-to-end platform, Automotive Retail Cloud. Prior to Tekion, Jay served as CIO for Tesla from 2012-2016 and was responsible for the company’s digital and informational platform systems, including applications, infrastructure, network, operations, and product security, fueling the company’s hyper-growth phase and transforming the automotive customer experience. Before joining Tesla, Jay led the Business Applications Development group for VMware, Inc. and led product development for Oracle. Jay served on the board of NIC Inc., (a Nasdaq listed company that was recently acquired by Tyler Technologies) and is currently serving on the board of HyreCar Inc., (NASDAQ: HYRE).

“We are delighted to welcome Jay to our advisory board,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. “Jay and I had a few years of overlap at Tesla and is someone I always looked up to. His experience in building highly scalable technology platforms and solutions for the automotive industry brings a unique combination of deep systems development expertise along with strategic leadership, broadening Sibros’ reach within the automotive space. We look forward to Jay’s insights, contributions and strategic guidance in helping Sibros bring industry-leading deep connected vehicle solutions to the automotive ecosystem.”

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and innovate dozens of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, product design optimization, usage based insurance and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.tech.

