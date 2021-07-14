Ticket Portal – Powered By CONNEX – Eliminates Inefficient, Paper Ticket Workflows from Operations and Projects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, addresses the challenges that paper processes deliver in terms of transparency, collaboration, and financial, business, and operational risks. The CONNEX Platform provides real-time visibility across transactions for heavy building materials trading partners and improves operational efficiency and promotes cost savings for all parties.



With Ticket Portal, Powered by CONNEX, materials suppliers, haulers and buyers can access accurate ticket details, such as statuses, load numbers, vehicle and dispatch data, photos, batch/test results, and more from a desktop or mobile device.

Materials suppliers generating tickets from Apex, COMMANDbatch, COMMANDseries, Integra, and Libra can remove paper tickets from supply chain interactions by easily moving tickets to the CONNEX cloud with setup in a matter of hours, with no disruption to current business processes. Suppliers with other industry ticketing and dispatch systems can also get “CONNEX Connected” to support construction projects of buyers and/or DOTs adopting the CONNEX approach.

“With the Ticket Portal, trading partners can share common goals via digital workflows that speed up both a buyer and a seller’s operations,” said Chris Strickland, Vice President of Product Management. “This approach enables discrete organizations to work in tight orchestration to meet shared objectives like timeliness, quality, profitability, and service experience all of which improve relationships and increased value.”

Ticket Portal functionality powered by CONNEX includes -

Ticketing System Integration to CONNEX

Inviting Trading Partners and Setup of Sharing Rules for Real-Time Ticket Data Viewing via Mobile or Desktop

ePOD - Electronic Proof of Delivery)

eTest – Capture Test Data Digitially form the Field

DOT Ticket Access – Sharing of Ticket Data with Project Owners

Ticket Export/Import Capabilities and API

Operational Dashboards, Reporting & Essential Analytics



Exchanging ticket data via Ticket Portal has strengthened the relationship between Blalock Companies and Sensible Concrete, who is Blalock’s largest concrete contractor in Sevierville, Tennessee. This CONNEX technology has created more transparency between the two companies, enhanced communication of orders, and reduced phone calls.

“CONNEX is fast to implement, and it doesn't change our process for dispatch,” said Wes Blalock, General Manager at Blalock Companies. “It just runs in the background.”

“At the end of every month, I get about ten to fifteen tickets back with questions and I have to backtrack,” said Casey Lawson, Project Manager at Sensible Concrete. “The internal notes on the orders save me time; now, I can just go back into CONNEX and review them there, all in one place.”

Chasing paper down is an age-old industry challenge; Ticket Portal, powered by CONNEX, is the first step in enabling businesses to conduct paperless transactions and increases collaboration between contractors, project owners, heavy material suppliers, and haulers from initial order through to paying the final bill. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com/getticketportal.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

