Ranjeev Teelock Recognized with Globee® Technology Award for Executive Achievement in Innovation

HILLIARD, Ohio, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, today announced that Chief Product Officer Ranjeev Teelock has been recognized as a winner in the Executive Achievement in Innovation category of the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology. The award recognizes technology leaders who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation, and measurable business impact through executive leadership.

Since joining Command Alkon, Teelock has led the transformation of the company's product organization around a customer-driven, AI-first innovation strategy while scaling Command Cloud into the industry's leading cloud platform for heavy building materials producers. Under his leadership, Command Cloud has expanded rapidly, connecting production, dispatch, logistics, quality, and business operations across ready mix, asphalt, and aggregates operations worldwide.

Rather than focusing solely on delivering new features, Teelock has institutionalized a product development approach centered on a Jobs to Be Done framework, continuous customer collaboration, data-driven decision making, and enterprise scalability. This strategy has accelerated innovation while ensuring that every enhancement addresses real operational challenges faced by producers.

Over the past year, Command Cloud has continued its rapid growth, doubling its user base while processing more than 24 million tickets and supporting millions of cubic yards of concrete, millions of tons of aggregates, and thousands of tons of asphalt production. The platform continues to evolve through cloud-native architecture, AI-powered capabilities, and continuous software delivery that enables customers to benefit from innovation without operational disruption.

"Ranjeev has challenged our organization to think differently about innovation," said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. "His vision extends beyond building great software. He has created a culture where customer feedback, artificial intelligence, and modern cloud technologies work together to solve the industry's most complex operational challenges. This recognition reflects both his leadership and the impact our product organization is delivering for heavy building materials operations around the world."

Among the initiatives championed under Teelock's leadership are the expansion of AI capabilities across Command Cloud, including intelligent operational insights, predictive decision support, and AI-assisted workflows that help producers operate more efficiently while empowering employees to make faster, more informed decisions.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, but this award belongs to the entire Command Alkon team," said Teelock. "Innovation is never the work of one individual. It comes from listening to our customers, challenging ourselves to think differently, and building technology that helps producers operate smarter every day. As AI continues to reshape enterprise software, we're committed to ensuring those innovations deliver practical value for the heavy building materials industry."

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize organizations, products, teams, and executives demonstrating excellence in technology innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and operational excellence. Winners are selected through a merit-based evaluation process conducted by experienced industry professionals from around the world.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com