Command Alkon Expands User Certification Opportunities at 2026 Elevate + TRAININGdays

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, today announced expanded opportunities for users to earn certifications for its COMMANDbatch®, TrackIt®, and Command Cloud Dispatch solutions during Elevate + TRAININGdays taking place in San Diego, California, November 16-17.

Developed by Command Alkon's Strategic Learning Group and delivered through the Command Alkon Learning Management System (CALMS), the certification program provides structured learning paths that validate real-world skills and product proficiency. Since its introduction, more than 500 customer employees have earned Command Alkon certifications, helping producers build more capable teams, accelerate onboarding, and establish consistent operational standards across their organizations.

As technology continues to play an increasingly critical role in heavy building materials operations, employers are seeking professionals who can demonstrate both technical competency and operational expertise. Command Alkon certifications provide an objective way for individuals to showcase their knowledge while helping employers identify qualified talent and invest confidently in workforce development.

"Technology proficiency has become a key differentiator for both organizations and the professionals who support them," said Gus Strand, Senior Director of Learning and Development at Command Alkon. "Our certification program helps users validate their skills, gain confidence in their day-to-day responsibilities, and demonstrate expertise that can support career growth. At the same time, it gives employers a practical framework for developing teams and promoting operational excellence. We're proud that hundreds of industry professionals have already achieved certification and are applying those skills in their organizations every day."

The certification program features behavior-based assessments that measure practical application of product knowledge rather than simple course completion. Certified users demonstrate their ability to effectively utilize Command Alkon solutions in real-world operational environments, helping organizations maximize the value of their technology investments.

For professionals, earning a Command Alkon certification provides a valuable credential that highlights expertise with industry-leading technologies. As more producers adopt digital tools to optimize production, dispatching, and material tracking processes, certifications can help individuals strengthen their professional profiles, increase their marketability, and distinguish themselves in an increasingly technology-driven workforce.

Attendees participating in eligible COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Command Cloud Dispatch learning tracks during TRAININGdays, being held conjunction with the Elevate Conference, will have the opportunity to complete required coursework and pursue certification as part of their event experience.

To learn more about 2026 Elevate + TRAININGdays and available certification opportunities, visit www.commandalkon.com/elevate or contact the Strategic Learning Team through the Command Alkon Learning Management System or at Customer-Training@commandalkon.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com



