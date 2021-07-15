English Dutch French

Bekaert Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Quorum of 50% reached

Double voting right not approved

Today, Bekaert’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders took place at the headquarters in Zwevegem.

The meeting did not approve the introduction of double voting right. As a result, the one share-one vote principle continues to apply to all shareholders.

The other proposed changes to the Articles of Association were approved, including the option for shareholders to vote prior to the general meeting.

