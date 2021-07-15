Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer to Highlight Industry’s Sustainable Revolution During ACT Expo Keynote

Santa Monica, California, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, announced today the addition of Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer of the Volvo Group, to its keynote speaker lineup at the tenth-annual conference and expo. Stenqvist’s keynote will take place as a “fireside chat” on Tuesday, August 31, at 9 a.m. PT, and is part of the ACT Expo’s return to the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California from August 30 to September 2, 2021.

Stenqvist, responsible for the Volvo Group’s global technological needs and all engineering technology activities for the Group’s products and services, is also a member of the company’s executive board.

His keynote will cover how the Volvo Group is driving towards the company’s ambition of transport decarbonization, as well as transforming into a new way of working, leading and delivering transport and infrastructure solutions. This includes a look at the company’s current and future product portfolio strategy, and the importance of strategic partnerships to drive market development for more efficient, low- and zero-emission transportation technologies. He will also highlight the key role North America plays in advancing the company’s strategic objectives, especially in the areas of electromobility, hydrogen-based fuel-cell solutions, autonomous technology adoption and the move towards fossil-free fuels in the future.

“The Volvo Group has been working progressively to increase its ongoing investment, partnerships, and leadership in developing advanced transportation technologies that allow their customers to operate more efficient and sustainable fleets,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity for this one-on-one discussion with Lars and look forward to hearing his global perspective on the mega trends and technologies that will revolutionize the transport sector over the next several decades.”

ACT Expo attendees will have an opportunity to dive deeper into everything from batteries and hydrogen to ultra-low-emission natural gas and propane, renewable fuels, and more by participating in four days of fleet-focused sessions, including:

Battery Tech Workshop;

Electrifying the Last Mile;

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Executive Roundtable;

The State and Future of Autonomy for Fleets;

Clean Transportation as a Service;

Ultra Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Summit;

Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Summit; and

Advanced Transportation Investor Summit.

ACT Expo 2021 would not be possible without the tremendous support and collaboration from more than 250 sponsors and exhibitors, including: Daimler Trucks North America; Penske Transportation Solutions; Shell; Dana; Electrify America; Hyliion; Kenworth; Meritor; Peterbilt; Volvo Trucks North America; Allison Transmission; Bauer Compressors; BYD; Crane Carrier Corp.; Eaton; EVgo; Faurecia; Ford Motor Company; General Motors; Green Power Motor Company; Hexagon Agility; Hino Trucks; International; Karma; Linamar; Momentum Fuel Technologies; Nikola; Nissan; OshKosh; Power Electronics; Propane Education and Research Council; Proterra; SEA Electric; Toyota; Workhorse; XL Fleet; XOS; ZF; and many others found online at www.actexpo.com/sponsors.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s leading conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 10th year, the conference and expo is set for August 30 through September 2, in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. Presenting sponsors of the 2021 event include Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions and Shell. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org

