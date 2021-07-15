Carahsoft Hosts FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit on July 20, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Government Executive are proud to host the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Part of the GovForward™: MultiCloud Series, this virtual event brings together Government and industry leaders to discuss Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) policy changes; marketplace technology solutions; and advances, success stories and best practices.



Register for the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit to:

Understand the current legislation impacting the Federal Cloud

Check out the latest on FedRAMP best practices, metrics and the road ahead

Learn how recent advances in automation are speeding the authorization process

Hear agency success stories

Explore StateRAMP, the FedRAMP-style option for State and Local Governments



Event attendees are eligible to receive continuing professional education (CPE) credits. A complete agenda for the Summit is available here. Government speakers and panelists include:

U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act

Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director & Program Manager for Cybersecurity, GSA

Les Benito, Director of Operations, Cloud Computing Program Office, Defense Information Systems Agency

André Mendes, Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce

Jeff Shilling, Chief Information Officer, National Cancer Institute, NIH

Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP

J.R. Sloan, Chief Information Officer, State of Arizona



Vendors sponsoring and participating in the GovForward: MultiCloud Series include:

Acquia

Adobe

Akamai

Atlassian

AvePoint

AWS

Boomi

Centrify

Collibra

Dell Technologies

Exterro

Google Cloud

Granicus

Hootsuite

IronNet

Lookout McAfee

Microsoft

New Relic

Okta

Red Hat

SailPoint

Salesforce

SAP NS2

SecurID

ServiceNow

Snowflake

Splunk

Sword GRC

Virtustream

VMware

Zscaler



The FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit agenda is available on GovForward.com. Register for the summit here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com