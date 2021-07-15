Carahsoft Hosts FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit on July 20, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Government Executive are proud to host the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. Part of the GovForward™: MultiCloud Series, this virtual event brings together Government and industry leaders to discuss Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) policy changes; marketplace technology solutions; and advances, success stories and best practices.
Register for the FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit to:
- Understand the current legislation impacting the Federal Cloud
- Check out the latest on FedRAMP best practices, metrics and the road ahead
- Learn how recent advances in automation are speeding the authorization process
- Hear agency success stories
- Explore StateRAMP, the FedRAMP-style option for State and Local Governments
Event attendees are eligible to receive continuing professional education (CPE) credits. A complete agenda for the Summit is available here. Government speakers and panelists include:
- U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act
- Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director & Program Manager for Cybersecurity, GSA
- Les Benito, Director of Operations, Cloud Computing Program Office, Defense Information Systems Agency
- André Mendes, Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce
- Jeff Shilling, Chief Information Officer, National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP
- J.R. Sloan, Chief Information Officer, State of Arizona
Vendors sponsoring and participating in the GovForward: MultiCloud Series include:
|
|
The FedRAMP Policy Headliner Summit agenda is available on GovForward.com. Register for the summit here.
