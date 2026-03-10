Carahsoft Awarded NASPO ValuePoint® Contract for Cloud and Software Solutions

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the State of Utah has awarded the company a National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud and Software Solutions Contract. The contract agreement provides the contract’s Lead State, Utah, as well as other participating States, Educational Institutions and Local Agencies, with access to technologies offered through Carahsoft’s cloud solutions providers and authorized reseller partners.

“NASPO ValuePoint enables Government agencies to leverage cloud technology while promoting innovative and efficient procurement,” said Robert R. Moore, Vice President of Contracts at Carahsoft. “The contract helps agencies build secure, scalable and cost-effective cloud infrastructures that meet evolving operational and compliance requirements. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to providing simplified access to our extensive portfolio of cloud solutions for the Public Sector.”

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of NASPO, facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model™. NASPO ValuePoint aggregates the demand of all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable and competitively sourced cooperative contracts, offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions and value-added services.

The NASPO ValuePoint Cloud and Software Solutions Contract was awarded after the State of Utah, the lead public agency, completed a competitive solicitation and thorough evaluation process. Awards were made in categories of Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), on-premise and value-added services. The contract goes into effect on September 16, 2026, and runs through September 15, 2036. Carahsoft’s existing State of Utah Cloud Solutions NASPO ValuePoint contract remains active and available through September 15, 2026.

For more information on the contract and solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 889-9734 or NASPO@carahsoft.com. Explore Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint contract here.

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program that provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. For general information and additional contract details, please visit NASPO ValuePoint’s website.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com