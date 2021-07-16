Sickle Cell Disease Market in North America to Surpass US$ 2,200.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the North America sickle cell disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 770.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the North America Sickle Cell Disease Market:

Major players in the market are focused on grant programs (fund supports) for creating awareness and supporting the treatment of patients suffering from sickle cell disease in the U.S.

For instance, in March 2021, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), a pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant Program in the U.S., which provides funding to accelerate the treatment development and sustainable access-to-care programs for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD).

Furthermore, the companies are focusing on adoption of strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia.

Key Market Takeaways:

The North America sickle cell disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2%% during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of product launches. For instance, in November 2019, Novartis International AG, a pharmaceutical company, announced that they had received the U.S. Food Drug and Administration approval for Adakveo (crizanlizumab). The Adakveo (crizanlizumab) product is used for the treatment of pain induced in patients due to sickle cell diseases.

Among drug type, voxelotor segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 342.2 million in 2021 and is projected to increase to US$ 1,243.1 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Voxelotor is a hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor, which is indicated for sickle cell disease in adults and pediatric patients of 12 years age and older. For instance, in 2019, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), announced to receive the U.S. Food Drug and Administration approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).

Among country, the U.S. is estimated to hold dominant position in the market in 2021 and is estimated to account for a share of 94.7% in 2021 in the U.S. and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. The key players in the market are focusing on product launches and distribution agreements in the U.S., which is expected to boost the growth of the sickle cell disease market in the U.S. For instance, in August 2018, ADDMEDICA, a pharmaceutical company, announced the distribution agreement with Medunik U.S.A, a pharmaceutical company, for the distribution of Siklos (used for the treatment of SCD) in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the North America sickle cell disease market include Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bluebird Bio, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc., ADDMEDICA, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Imara, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

North America Sickle Cell Disease Market, By Disease Type: Sickle Cell Anemia Sickle Beta Thalassemia Sickle Hemoglobin C Disease

North America Sickle Cell Disease Market, By Drug Type: Hydroxyurea L-glutamine Crizanlizumab Pain-relievers Voxelotor Others

North America Sickle Cell Disease Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

North America Sickle Cell Disease Market, By Country: U.S. Canada



