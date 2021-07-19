Projectmates® Earns Top Product Award

Richardson, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Constructech magazine has recognized its enterprise construction project management software, Projectmates, as a 2021 COVID-19 Response Top Product. Projectmates earned the award for extending an innovative solution to help contribute to the success of the built environment in the face of a global crisis and for helping the construction industry continue to meet the requirements of those essential workers that needed support when it was most critical.

“Projectmates from Systemates provides transparency into a project’s ongoing execution, helping the project move forward quickly,” said Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine, and president of Specialty Publishing Media. “The technology is a staple for many construction companies during the pandemic — and the company continues to enhance the technology for tomorrow’s worker.”

“This Top Product award is a testament to the platform we’re so passionate about,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “We built Projectmates so teams can manage the complete lifecycle of a construction program — from budgets to bids to construction workflows — in one platform that they can access from anywhere, making remote collaboration instant. This means critical decisions are made using the most current data, ensuring projects stay on track and on budget.”

The Top Product award entries were vetted by a panel of judges, which included Constructech’s editorial team and the board of advisors. Winners were selected based on extensive feedback of both the editors and verified users who provide their opinions based on product usage, product integration, industry experience, ease of use, usability of technology, and usefulness for long-term growth.

Many companies applied, but based on the ballot requirements, were unable to earn the distinction.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction program management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks.

