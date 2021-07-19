HYCU® Named to CRN® 2021 Emerging Vendors List

Boston, Massachusetts, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data backup and recovery as a service, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the storage category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel. Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications.

A rise in ransomware attacks, protecting applications and workloads under a single management user interface, and being able to smoothly migrate between on-premises and public clouds are only a few of the challenges channel partners are facing to support their customers. Addressing these challenges with the right solutions and with a unique customer experience is what drives HYCU and was a significant reason for why HYCU was selected for the third consecutive year as an Emerging Vendor in Storage.

“This year continues to be a banner year for HYCU. Securing $87.5M in Series A funding and continuing to attract and support new channel and resell partners around the globe has turned a good year into the best year to date,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Partners, now more than ever, are looking for multi-cloud data protection to help with application and workload migration, and to help recover in the event of an inevitable ransomware attack. Our unwavering commitment to our channel and resell partners is to help them solve their customers’ most complex problems with simplicity while delivering a financially rewarding engagement model. Thank you to the editors at The Channel Company, we are excited at this newest recognition and can’t thank our channel and resell partners enough for their support. Without them, and a strong team at HYCU, none of this is possible.”

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel’s ongoing success well into the future.

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 200 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment