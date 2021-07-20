Rogers Awarded Québec’s Most Reliable 5G Network 

English French

Report ranks Rogers as best in 5G reliability in Québec by umlaut1, global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking

Rogers achieves top scores in overall reliability on wireless network in Greater Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one in reliability for its 5G network in Québec among wireless carriers.



The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the most reliable 5G network experience in Québec at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. The report also ranked Rogers as BEST IN TEST for its wireless network in Greater Montréal. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest series. For businesses of all sizes reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many Québecers continue to work remotely.

"Rogers was the first to roll 5G out in Québec at the beginning of 2020, at a time when seamless connectivity became more important than ever for consumers and businesses across the province,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Québec, Rogers Communications. “We are proud of these test results from a globally recognized leader that reflect our commitment to invest in the deployment of our networks across the province, and our commitment to making sure we are always there for our customers, regardless of where they are and how they’re connecting across Québec.”

The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.

Over the past year, Rogers has lit up 5G across Québec, now reaching over 80 communities throughout the province. Rogers also enhanced its wireless network across more than 162 Québec communities, including in rural and underserved communities like Notre-Dame-des-Prairies and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, and plans to improve connectivity in a total of 360 communities by end of year.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.



