Global Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Market to Surpass US$ 16.4 Billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing cases of prostate cancer, increasing number of product launches, and rising research and development activities.

The increasing prevalence of prostate cancer is expected to fuel growth of the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Cancer Research UK report 2018, the most common cancer in men is prostate cancer and over 47,500 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer accounting for 129 men each day, and death rate amounting to over 11,500 men across the U.K.

The increasing number of product approvals and launch is expected to bolster growth of the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market. For instance, on May 15 2020, Clovis Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved Rubraca (rucaparib) tablets for the treatment of adult patients with a deleterious BRCA (BReast CAncer gene) mutation -associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Moreover, increasing research and development activities for the treatment of castrate-resistant prostate cancer is expected to drive growth of the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market. For instance, on May 29 2020, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company and Astellas Pharma Inc., a Tokyo-based company in collaboration, announced the final results of the Phase 3 PROSPER trial's overall survival (OS) analysis. The final PROSPER results showed that XTANDI (enzalutamide) significantly extended overall survival in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market over the forecast period. For instance, on April 28, 2021, ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced an agreement with Bayer AG, a multinational pharmaceutical & life sciences company. The agreement calls for ESSA's lead product candidate, EPI-7386 to be in combination with Bayer's darolutamide tested in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (‘mCRPC’).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market include Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly & Company, and AstraZeneca plc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market, By Therapy Type: Hormonal Therapy Immunotherapy Chemotherapy

Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market, By Drug Class: Antineoplastic Non-steroidal Antiandrogen Corticosteroids Microtubule Inhibitor Others

Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable

Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



