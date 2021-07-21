CallTower Delivers Cloud-Based Teams Direct Routing for M365 Commercial & GCC High for DoD Contractors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, announced today they are delivering cloud-based Teams Direct Routing solutions for Microsoft 365 Commercial and Microsoft 365 GCC High for Department of Defense contractors holding or processing DoD controlled unclassified information (CUI), Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), or subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

CallTower enables cloud-based Microsoft Teams Direct Routing voice capabilities within MSFT 365 GCC High. CallTower’s voice-optimized network provides the service, manages the network upgrades and integrates the technology and applications with around the clock monitoring by our Network Operations Centers. By offering redundant connections through leading providers, CallTower can connect to almost any place at any time. CallTower also provides dedicated lines and global Session Initiated Protocol (SIP) Trunking all with 24x7x365 monitored services to ensure maximum uptime and available dynamic application failover.

"We’ve found ourselves in the unique position to be able to empower two critical arenas of the unified communication sphere," said CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. "Our goal is to help organizations connect and conduct business – we’re thrilled to deliver our voice-enabled Teams solution, along with all the excellent support and implementation services CallTower provides, to commercial enterprises and secure government contractors alike."





About CallTower



Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Native Skype for Business, Cisco® HCS, Webex, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com