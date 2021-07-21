Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSE: MVPS)

CHICAGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSE: MVPS), a core thematic ETF that invests in the themes and stocks considered the purest and most attractive as determined by U.S. ETF ownership data. MVPS seeks investment results that generally correspond to the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index (the “Index”), which is powered by ETF Action, a technology and research firm.



MVPS is a first-of-its-kind core thematic ETF driven by Thematic ETF market capitalization data and the consensus underlying stocks that comprise each theme. This data analysis produces an index-based portfolio reflective of what one of the most sophisticated and progressive groups of investors in the world – ETF investors – believes are the appropriate weights for individual ETF themes and the stocks that power them.

“The proliferation of thematic ETFs has left investors with a series of questions,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Which themes should I own? How much should I allocate to each theme? How do I focus on consensus pure play stocks representing a theme? When should I rebalance my exposure? MVPS helps address these questions and provides a convenient solution for investors who want to own themes without the hands-on research needed to identify thematic opportunities.”

“The ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index is the first-ever strategy to leverage the growth and transparency of thematic ETFs to establish a consensus view on which companies best align with innovative trends across the world economy,” said Mike Akins, CEO & Founding Partner of ETF Action. “We are thrilled to partner with Amplify, a clear leader in the thematic ETF space, to make this strategy available to investors.”

The Thematic All-Stars universe includes all ETFs meeting ETF Action’s proprietary classification requirements within the following thematic segments:

Disruptive Technology

Evolving Consumer

FinTech

Health Care Innovation

Industrial Revolution

Sustainability

Multi-Theme



