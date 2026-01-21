Amplify ETFs Launches Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY)

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces the launch of the Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY). HAKY seeks to balance high income, targeting 15% or greater annualized option premium income, and capital appreciation through investment exposure to cybersecurity companies using a covered call writing strategy.

HAKY intends to invest primarily in the equity securities of the $2 billion Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK) and sell call options on that exposure to generate option premium income. HAKY prioritizes a balanced covered call strategy to pursue income from option premiums and upside participation. HAKY aims to pay monthly distributions that include targeted option premiums. Covered calls in HAKY may provide an income cushion in volatile markets and enhance diversification beyond traditional fixed-income or broad equity income sources.

As cyber threats increase and regulatory requirements shift, demand for cybersecurity solutions is expanding across both public and private sectors, driving sustained investment in cybersecurity infrastructure. The global cybersecurity market is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2031, growing at an estimated 15% compound annual growth rate, according to industry estimates.1 Structural tailwinds for the sector include increased adoption of artificial intelligence and heightened geopolitical risk.

“Cybersecurity is now mission-critical infrastructure as organizations confront escalating digital threats,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “HAKY builds on our long-standing HACK exposure with an income-focused approach—aiming to provide investors access to the sector’s growth potential with attractive monthly income potential.”

HAKY is the latest addition to Amplify’s growing YieldSmart™ ETFs suite —a family of advanced covered call options-based ETFs focused on balancing income and capital appreciation.

Feature Amplify HACK Cybersecurity Covered Call ETF (HAKY) Target Annual Option Premium 15%+ Strategy Deliver cybersecurity equity exposure and a high level of monthly income through a covered call strategy Distribution Frequency Monthly Income & Growth Profile Balances attractive target income with capital appreciation Expense Ratio 0.65%

Seeking High option premium income with capital appreciation potential from cybersecurity exposure



Target annualized option premium may vary significantly and reflects market conditions at the prospectus effective date; distributions are not guaranteed. If the NAV of the Fund remains level or decreases during any one-year period, the annualized premium generated by the Fund may be significantly less than the Target Option Premium for that time period.



Learn more:

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $17.6 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Media Contact: Sales Contact: Gregory for Amplify ETFs Amplify ETFs Kerry Davis 855-267-3837 610-228-2098 info@amplifyetfs.com amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com

1https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/807326191/global-security-market-to-reach-1-trillion-annually-by-2031. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund is actively-managed, and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser makes for the Fund. Covered call strategies may limit upside potential while still exposing the Fund to downside risk. Covered puts can incur substantial losses if the underlying asset rises sharply, with premiums offering limited protection. Monthly distributions may include return of capital, which lowers the investor’s cost basis and could result in higher loss.

Narrowly focused investments often exhibit higher volatility. The fund concentrates in technology companies facing intense global competition and various competitive risks, which may pressure margins. Technology companies rely heavily on patents and intellectual property; loss or impairment of these rights can harm profitability. Foreign securities carry political, economic, and currency risks, greater volatility, lower liquidity, regulatory uncertainty, and differing accounting standards. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may hold fewer securities than diversified funds. Smaller companies generally have less liquidity and greater price volatility than large-cap firms.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Tidal Investments LLC serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.