PAC Machinery to Introduce NEW Intuitive Medical Vacuum Sealer at PACK EXPO 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, a leader in the heat sealing and flexible packaging industry with one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment, announces it will feature numerous state-of-the-art packaging machines including a new sealer for the medical industry at PACK EXPO, September, 27 – 29, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the largest expo for the packaging industry and is in person this year following the virtual show last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Attendees will be able to experience the NEW PVT Plus Med Sealer from PAC Machinery, a validatable vacuum sealer for medical and other critical packaging applications which require precise control of all sealing process parameters. PAC Machinery will also exhibit over a dozen other packaging machines for a diverse range of packagers, including half a dozen automatic baggers, several shrink wrapping machines, and flow wrappers in a 2,500 sq. ft. exhibit space (booth #2414), with company experts and live demonstrations.



PAC Machinery Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Greg Berguig, “Back in person this year is great for this industry because packagers need to see these machines working and speak to our experts to evaluate their needs. Our sales have surpassed what we did last year at this time due to a demand in e-commerce fulfillment as well as medical packaging. We expect this show to drive a record number of great leads for us as we show all the advanced features our equipment has to offer,” Berguig said.

With one of the most comprehensive ranges of equipment in the flexible packaging industry, PAC Machinery will highlight the following machines this year:

1) FLOW WRAPPERS - The preferred choice for everyone from small start-ups to large companies with higher speed wrapping requirements. PAC’s flow wrappers are used to wrap items such as candy bars, ice cream bars, brownies, cookies, muffins, and even medical devices and industrial parts.



FEATURED AT EXPO: FW 450S Flow Wrapper is capable of speeds up to 250 packages per minute to reduce production time and the capability to index with automated feeding systems to reduce labor costs. Material waste is reduced with the no product, no bag feature.



2) AUTOMATIC POLY BAGGERS

FEATURED AT EXPO: Rollbag R3200 Fulfillment is an elite mail order fulfillment poly mailer bagging system that works with pre-made bags or poly tubing. With poly tubing, the bag length can be right-sized for the product, resulting in significant material savings.

FEATURED AT EXPO: Rollbag R3200XL Fulfillment with Label Printer Applicator

This system makes a bag to length, prints and applies a shipping label on it, allows it to be loaded automatically or manually and seals and separates the bag. Use our new coex mailer poly tubing for right-sizing, material savings, and short lead-time

FEATURED AT EXPO: The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment Wrapper is a large automatic poly bagger for products that will be introduced horizontally on a conveyor. This system automatically measures the length of the product being packaged and forms a right-sized poly bag around it. The 6800CS-XL Fulfillment is ideal for high-speed packaging of products into poly mailers. This machine is submitted for 2021 Pack Expo Tech Excellence Award.

3) SHRINK - PAC Machinery delivers an excellent combination of price, versatility and customer support on a comprehensive line of durable shrink wrapping machines built for top performance and easy operation.

FEATURED AT PACK EXPO: 6750EL Automatic L-Bar Sealer is a highly efficient, all-electric shrink wrapper that delivers high-quality performance, quiet operation, and requires no compressed air. The 6750EL is more efficient compared to conventional pneumatic models and offers greater flexibility for placement within a facility that can shrink wrap up to 60 packs/min (3,600 packs/hr.)

Also on display will be the Clamco 4C Combo Motorized combination L-bar sealer and heat tunnel for semi-automatic shrink wrapping.



4) BAG SEALERS - Our extensive line of bag sealers are designed for a wide variety of applications. The cost efficient, easy-to-use bag sealers can increase both speed and productivity.



NEW FEATURED AT EXPO: PVT Plus Med Sealer is a compact validatable & calibratable medical tabletop vacuum bag sealer with a touchscreen HMI used to set precise sealing parameters that is advanced and intuitive. This medical sealer features a temperature control system that does not require a thermocouple, for ease of machine upkeep.

Other featured sealers will include: PVG Vacuum Sealer, PVK Vacuum Sealer, 552 Band Sealer with an integrated inkjet printer.

About PAC Machinery

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 50 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized systems that immediately improve ROI with versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce failure rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging equipment need.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized brands known for long-lasting, flexible packaging equipment include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, Rollbag, and Converting Technology. Headquartered in San Rafael, California with additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH. and Milwaukee, WI. Contact PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. 1 (800) 985-9570. http://www.pacmachinery.com

