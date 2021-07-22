Global Genital Warts Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 2,253.6 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global genital warts treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,628.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Genital Warts Treatment Market:

Key players operating in the market are focusing inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions for the development of drugs, which is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market players to launch their novel products in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Aresus Pharma GmbH (Aresus), a German pharmaceutical company, acquired rights for Veregen, a drug for the treatment of genital warts, from Medigene.

In October 2018, Novan entered into partnership with Health Decisions, a specialist Contract Research Organization (CRO), and announced clinical trial Phase II data for the treatment of external genital warts (EGW).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global genital warts treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches by key players. For instance, in July 2014, Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc., a pharmaceutical company announced the launch of Veregen (sinecatechins) Ointment, 10%, a topical treatment for external genital and perianal warts (condylomata acuminata) in immunocompetent patients aged 18 years and older.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of genital warts is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, according to a report published in Springer nature, a study was conducted on 1020 women, where the mean age of study participants was 38 years, and 56% of the participants were reported to be HIV-negative while 44% were found to be HIV-positive. In the same study, the prevalence of genital warts was reported to be 1% among HIV-negative women and 5% among HIV-positive women.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global genital warts treatment market include Sanofi S.A., AbbVie Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, 3M, Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd, Cassiopea, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and Novartis International AG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Genital Warts Treatment Market, By Drug Type: Imiquimod Podophyllin and Podofilox Trichloroacetic Acid Sinecatechins Others

Global Genital Warts Treatment Market , By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Genital Warts Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa







