Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market is estimated to account for US$ 29,648.4 Mn by end of 2028; owing to increasing demands for smartphones globally, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme ultraviolet lithography is an advanced version of lithography which uses an extreme ultra violet light of the shortest wavelength of 13.5 nm. Lithography is mainly used to print complicated patterns which are mostly highlight integrated circuits onto semiconductor wafers.

The global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography market is estimated to account for 29,648.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028.

Increasing use of smartphones across the globe is expected to drive growth of the global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market during the forecast period -



Increasing use of smartphones across the globe is one of the factor which propelling the growth of the global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market. Extreme ultraviolet lithography technology is used in manufacturing of compact electronics chips. These compact chips are used in smartphones and other products to store memory. Therefore, rising number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Communications Report (2018–19) of Australian Communications and Media Authority, in June 2019, 83 % (approximately 16.4 million) of Australian adults had a smartphone.

Market Opportunity:

Growing investment and research & development activities related to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.



Growing investment extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is expected to fuel the growth of the global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market in forecast period. For instance, from July 2, 2021, Micron Technology will start investing in next-generation EUV facilities in earnest. Micron said the increase was mainly due to EUV facility investment. Micron is planning to install ASML Holding’s (innovation leader in the semiconductor industry) new EUV lithography equipment NXE:3600D at its research facilities at the end of this year. The company is expected to apply the new equipment to mass-production lines for experimental purposes before using it for volume production in earnest.

Market Trends

Adoption extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology by foundries



Adoption of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology by various foundries such as, Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited, and other for chip manufacturing and wafer fabrication propelling the growth of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market. For instance, in February 2018, Qualcomm announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G mobile chipsets which are manufactured by using Samsung’s 7nm LPP EUV technology. Furthermore, in August 2020, Samsung announced the production of 16 GB LPDDR5 memory modules on its 10nm-class “1z” foundry node. These chips are the first LPDDR5 modules built using extreme ultraviolet lithography, which both Samsung and TSMC are in the process of deploying. Samsung integrate EUV directly with its first-generation 7nm node, while TSMC tackle that process in two steps.

Competitive Section:-

Major companies involved in the global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography market are Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toppan Photomasks Inc., Ushio, Inc., ASML Holding NV, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Market segmentation:

By Equipment:

Mask

Mirrors

Light Source

Others

By End User:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDM)

Foundry

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

