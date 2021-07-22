New Vislink 2021 Products Surpass $6 Million in Initial Sales

IP Link 3.0, Quantum Receiver and DVE 6100 Underscore Vislink’s Focus on

Innovative IP-Everywhere Video Solutions

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (“the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, is pleased to announce that three new products released in 2021 have surpassed $6 million in initial sales this year, exceeding Company forecasts. The products, which include IP Link 3.0, Quantum Receiver and DVE 6100, were all launched in the first quarter of this year.

“We are pleased to see our new product releases achieve notable success in terms of customer demand, market traction and contribution to revenue in such a short period of time,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “They have already exceeded our expectations. Our concept of IP-Everywhere, in which IP connectivity is a fundamental feature of our products now coming on line, recognizes the transformative potential of IP technology and services taking place in the broadcast community.”

Mr. Miller continued, “Our goal in 2021 was to rationalize our product lines and make targeted investments in products that would allow us to expand our leadership in advanced video solutions across diverse industries. The strong showing our new products have registered thus far is testament to that focus. We expect continued healthy sales pipelines and an acceleration of new product development over the balance of this year and into 2022.”

IP Link 3.0 is an ATSC 3.0 advanced studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access new avenues for monetization. It combines the features of an all-indoor broadcast digital microwave point-to-point radio system with the modern efficiencies of a high-capacity, long-distance, bi-directional IP microwave radio design. IP Link 3.0 allows broadcasters to smoothly migrate from the traditional ASI transport platform to an IP-centric system architecture, and provides the higher data capacity required to support UHD, HDR and 4k. It was first deployed in an order the Company received from Alabama Public Television earlier this year.

Quantum is a native IP wireless camera receiver that provides high-reliability reception from wireless camera transmitters. It helps deliver more efficient workflows by incorporating IP connectivity at the heart of live video production. Built for both remote production and on-site live event coverage, Quantum enables production teams to fully implement remote production systems. This increases production efficiencies and allows event operations teams to use their staff and resources more productively. Vislink commenced Quantum deployments at live events last spring including multiple major Tier-1 global events.

DVE 6100 is the most recent in a long line of advanced satellite communications systems brought to market by Vislink. It represents a premium yet affordable solution that boosts satellite bandwidth efficiency. DVE 6100 provides rapid, secure and reliable communications delivered at low transmission costs for high quality satellite transmission. It is targeted to organizations in broadcast and media, law enforcement, public safety and defense markets.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Note on Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected expenses, prospects, plans, objectives of management, new product launches, expected contract values and expected market opportunities across the Company’s operating segments, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of the Company’s capital resources to fund the Company’s operations and any statements regarding future results are forward-looking statements. Vislink may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in any forward-looking statements such as the foregoing and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Vislink’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2021 and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the SEC.

The statements made in this press release speak only as of the date stated herein, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s expectations and beliefs to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements publicly at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date after the date stated herein.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Shea

chris.shea@vislink.com / investors@vislink.com

Media Relations:

Chris Shea

chris.shea@vislink.com