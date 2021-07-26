Augmedix to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference.



Augmedix’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care. Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The Augmedix service platform is powered by intelligent automation technologies that are overseen by virtual healthcare data specialists, who are highly trained medical scribes operating in HIPAA-secure locations. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, timely delivers accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. Augmedix can save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

