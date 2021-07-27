Yamaha Motor USA Headlines Season Premiere of “Modern Marvels: Machines” on The HISTORY® Channel

MARIETTA, Ga., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, a recognized leader in outdoor recreation, was recently featured on The HISTORY® Channel’s season premiere of “Modern Marvels: Machines.”



After an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at the Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), host Adam Richman and “Modern Marvels: Machines” delivers a thrilling look at some of the most modern and exciting recreational vehicles in the world while taking viewers into Yamaha’s U.S. production and product testing facility like never before.

The show’s first episode of the season shines the spotlight on Yamaha’s workforce in Georgia and the company’s extensive U.S.-based manufacturing at YMMC, capturing an insider’s perspective and visiting areas of the Yamaha factory traditionally off limits to camera crews and public viewing. Richman and the “Modern Marvels: Machines” crew enjoyed unprecedented access to Yamaha’s production and testing facilities to learn how Yamaha vehicles are designed, developed, tested, and produced across YMMC’s campus in Newnan, Georgia.

“Adam and the crew were great to work with and a pleasure to have here at the factory,” said Bob Brown, Vice President, Finance and Operations Support. “We not only wanted to highlight our vehicles being built with pride on the line, but also the amazing folks who work here. We were glad to see the Modern Marvels team do exactly that, for it was about the people at YMMC and the result of their hard work, dedication, and quality of craftsmanship that’s delivered to the world.”

A pillar of the Newnan, Georgia, community, Yamaha has produced nearly 4 million vehicles at YMMC since its founding in 1986, and creates thousands of jobs at facilities in 11 states in the U.S., including nearly 2,000 at the YMMC facility alone, where Yamaha makes all of their Side-by-Side vehicles, full-size ATVs, WaveRunners, and more for global distribution. “Every sixty seconds an ATV or a Golf Car rolls off the line,” says a YMMC employee in the episode.

Richman sums it up, “This is just incredible!” as he continues his tour throughout the Yamaha factory floor. But the finale comes when he gets in the passenger seat for his first ever Wolverine RMAX 1000 ride on Yamaha’s Real World testing track.

“If you’re interested in our Proven Off-Road machines and how they’re made, this episode is a great behind-the-scenes look at exactly that,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “Everyone at Yamaha takes great pride in the U.S. production of so many of our products, and it’s exciting to see the people in our Georgia factory recognized for their hard work, expertise, and enthusiasm for building the toughest, most capable machines in our industry.”

“Modern Marvels: Machines” Series Description

The HISTORY Channel’s popular series “Modern Marvels” is back to celebrate the incredible machines that solve problems, improve our lives and power the global economy. From adventure machines, to power tools, heavy machinery and beyond, “Modern Marvels: Machines” follows host, Adam Richman, as he travels across the country to discover how these incredible machines are made and what they do. With exclusive access to the most well-known and beloved global industry titans, and the most promising up-and-coming small-town entrepreneurs, Richman pulls the curtain back on every step of the process. The machines found across America and the world at large tell stories of inspiration and innovation that were built to solve problems and elevate our lives.

The season premiere aired Sunday, July 25th, on The HISTORY Channel and encore viewings can be seen on History.com.

About Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America

Founded in 1986, the Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC) facility has the highest certifications for quality, safety and environmental manufacturing in producing golf cars, personal watercraft, Side-by-Side vehicles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The factory is ISO9001 Quality Management System and ISO14001 Environmental Management System certified.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

