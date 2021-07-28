People living with lung cancer launch a social media takeover!

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join dozens of patient advocates living with lung cancer and meet the researchers working to find better treatments for the disease during a live, 4-hour social media takeover on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on World Lung Cancer Day, August 1st.

Throughout the takeover, you’ll see why #research is the reason so many people living with lung cancer are able to do the things they love: from teaching others how to grab snack-sized bites of exercise throughout the day when a full workout is out of the question, to pursuing artistic hobbies and giving back to their communities, enjoying exciting vacations, to raising their families, and getting their kids launched into college and beyond. You may even pick up a new favorite recipe from several advocates whose favorite spot is whipping up family favorites in the kitchen!

There are more people #livingwithlungcancer today than ever before thanks to incredible advances in research and treatment allowing people diagnosed with lung cancer to live longer, healthier lives. However, lung cancer research is still one of the least funded cancers given that lung cancer kills more people than breast, colon and prostate cancer COMBINED.

The World Lung Cancer Day social media takeover is bringing patient advocates and researchers together to advocate and raise funds for increased research funding that helps people living with lung cancer do what they love to do every day.

To RSVP, see the schedule of events, and get details on the Facebook live conversations, Twitter chats, and Instagram photos of what #livingwithlungcancer is like. Join us on August 1st starting at 8am PT/9am MT /10am CT /11am ET here.

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America

LCFA’s mission is the improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science. While raising funds to support lung cancer research, LCFA will raise the public’s awareness and serve as a resource for patients or anyone seeking answers, hope, and access to updated treatment information, scientific investigation, and clinical trials.​

