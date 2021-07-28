Parexel Announces Innovative Patient Centric Partnership with Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced an innovative partnership with Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CHCAMS) to develop patient-centric protocol designs and methodologies for decentralized clinical trials in China. The collaboration will also include quantitative research to improve the clinical trial experience of oncology patients.



“We are honored to be partnering with CHCAMS,” said Vicky Hsu, Corporate Vice President, Greater China Region Head and Head of Asia/Pacific Biotech Operations for Parexel. “The Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences is a highly-regarded, nationwide cancer hospital that shares Parexel’s Patients-First focus and our collaboration further illustrates our commitment to elevate the patient perspective and ensure their unique needs and challenges help shape future clinical studies.”

Established in 1958, CHCAMS is linked to other institutions including the China National Cancer Center (NCC) and has been conducting clinical trials for 60 years. It is the first cancer hospital in China and to date, has conducted more than 3,000 clinical studies.

“Our partnership with Parexel will allow us to obtain direct insights from patients to help improve their clinical trial experience and improve overall clinical trial accessibility,” said Ning Li, Assistant Dean, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Parexel has clinical and operational scale in the Asia/Pacific region dating back 22 years in Greater China and is one of the largest CROs in the region.

“Parexel continues to make significant investments in its Asia/Pacific capabilities,” said Clare Grace, Chief Patient Officer for Parexel. “This partnership with CHCAMS is an extension of the company’s Patients-First focus and our mutual mission to improve the clinical trial experience for all patients.”

Significant biopharmaceutical investment in the region has increased the expected number of clinical trials and driven projected CRO market growth, as highlighted by an estimated 30% CRO market growth in China from 2019 to 2024. Parexel believes that its longstanding tenure and strong foundation in Greater China — along with its dedicated commercial, operational and regulatory expertise — position the company well to meet the needs of customers and capitalize on this growing market opportunity.

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named “Best Contract Research Organization” in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram.

About Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

The Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CHCAMS) was established in 1958 and is linked to other institutions including the China National Cancer Center (NCC), the Oncology Clinicians Test Center of NHFPC, the China Cancer Research Foundation, the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), as well as to the editorial offices of the Chinese Journal of Oncology, the Chinese Journal of Radiation Oncology, and Cancer Frontier. CHCAMS is a national iconic cancer hospital that integrates medical treatment, education, research and prevention, and has a full range of cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment capabilities. It has been conducting clinical trials for 60 years. CHCAMS established the first clinical pharmacological institute on anti-cancer drugs in China in 1983 and the first ethics committee for clinical trials on anti-cancer drugs in China in 1996. In 2017, CHCAMS established the Clinical Trials Center of National Cancer Center, now equipped with the top-notch capabilities and facilities including one-stop service, clinical trial wards, clinical trial consultants, central labs, central pharmacies and a full-time clinical trial team. To date, it has conducted more than 3,000 clinical studies.

