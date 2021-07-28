Global Report Names Food Lion’s MVP Savings Program #2 Loyalty Grocery Retail Program

SALISBURY, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion’s MVP Savings Program was ranked second in The Loyalty Report’s Best U.S. Grocery Retail Programs of 2021. The Loyalty Report is recognized as the industry’s longest standing and largest global study on customer engagement, loyalty attitudes, behaviors, drivers and distribution. This is the second consecutive year Food Lion’s MVP Rewards customer loyalty program received national recognition in the report.



Bond’s annual report, produced in partnership with Visa, surveyed more than 25,000 North American consumers and examined 450-plus loyalty programs on more than 85 attributes.

“The Food Lion MVP Savings Program helps Food Lion customers save big every day,” said Neil Norman, Food Lion’s director of loyalty marketing. “Our MVP customers benefit from the program whether shopping in-store or online. By offering personalized offers relevant to them, we’re helping customers save money while shopping how they want and for the products important to them.”

The attributes surveyed for the report included Loyalty Mechanics, Program Influence, Behavioral Loyalty, Earn Mechanics, Rewards & Redemption, Brand Influence, Human Experiences, and Digital Experiences. The top performers are based on Members’ agreement with the statement: I am loyal to the program.

The Food Lion MVP Program allows shoppers to save on top of Food Lion’s everyday low prices, as well as earn monthly rewards on items they already buy. The program offers exclusive coupon discounts to MVP Reward program participants, enables them to track their savings and save hundreds of dollars on their groceries all by creating a free account.

Since Food Lion's Shop & Earn MVP personalized rewards program launched in February 2018, MVP customers have saved more than $130 million on top of their usual MVP savings. Customers can participate in Shop & Earn by creating a digital MVP card account at Foodlion.com or via the Food Lion app and loading their monthly offers.



The Loyalty Report 2021 Executive Summary can be found here.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

