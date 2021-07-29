Challenged Athletes Foundation Launches "Move to Include Network" to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Through Sports and Wellness

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), with support from Accenture, has launched the Move to Include Network to provide companies actionable ways and resources to use sports and wellness as part of their diversity, equity and inclusion strategies. Membership based, this network offers CAF athletes to speak at events, lead sports activities and use their stories of perseverance to engage with corporate audiences, their employees, clients and customers. Access to a toolkit, including CAF’s Accessibility Playbook and shared best practices, comes with each membership.

CAF has been a world leader for 28 years in helping people with physical disabilities get access to adaptive sports equipment and programming and lead active, healthy lives.

“We believe the power of accessible physical activities transcends into the workplace, makes better employees and creates a culture of inclusion. The challenging societal climate in 2020 spurred the need for companies to create new ways to motivate and stay connected with employees. CAF athlete stories of overcoming challenges and powering through the tough times provided that,” said Jason Karavidas, Associate Director of Business Development, CAF. “We found such positive response and wanted a way to share this more broadly to like-minded companies.”

To help build an inclusive workplace, the Move to Include Network annual membership includes a toolkit for companies to promote wellness, lead athletic activities and sporting events for employees with physical disabilities. Membership benefits include:

Athlete engagements such as: keynote speakers, 5K walks/runs, mindfulness sessions;

Access to a variety of in-person and digital fitness applications;

Toolkit with Accessibility Playbook, resources for employees with disabilities to get involved in CAF programming and more;

Network of like-minded companies to share best practices;

CAF’s Heroes of Sport interview series: opportunity to pair a company executive with CAF athlete.

With its commitment to accelerating equality for all, Accenture has been a longtime supporter of CAF. Over the years, the global professional services company has provided funds, in-kind services and volunteers to help the nonprofit promote inclusion and diversity through sports.

“Whether it’s in the field or a workplace, we want to enable change for our people with visible and invisible disabilities to perform at their full potential,” said Karen Pavlin, Accenture’s North America inclusion and diversity lead. “The Challenged Athletes Foundation’s new offering gives organizations active and inclusive ways to engage their people to be their best.”

CAF is grounded in the belief that participation in physical activity at any level or age increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, the organization has raised more than $134 million and fulfilled over 35,000 funding requests for adaptive sports equipment, coaching, training and competition expenses from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 international countries.

To learn more and join the Move to Include Network, please visit: https://www.challengedathletes.org/move-to-include-network/

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $134 million has been raised and over 35,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

# # #

Attachment