HEROES, HEART & HOPE GALA RAISES OVER $2.4 MILLION TO EXPAND ACCESS TO ADAPTIVE SPORTS, GRANTS AND INCLUSIVE PROGRAMS IN THE NORTHEAST

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation’s (CAF) 19th annual Heroes, Heart & Hope Gala returned to Casa Cipriani South in New York City on Monday, November 17, raising over $2.4 million to support life-changing grants for adaptive sports equipment, coaching, clinics, travel, and inclusive school-based programs that open the door to sport for people with physical disabilities

The evening, themed “Impossible is Possible,” was led by Event Chairs Scott and Emily Stackman and brought together CAF leadership, partners, donors, and supporters. In the room were past Heroes, Heart & Hope honorees Dan Loeb, Michael Fish, Mike and Connie Casey, and Marty Berger, all of whom helped build the foundation for this event’s long-standing impact. Throughout the night, guests heard first-person stories from athletes whose lives have been transformed through CAF grants and programs, and experienced live moments that showcased the organization’s mission in action.

This year’s honoree, the CAF School Program, was recognized for its innovative work bringing CAF athletes and adaptive sport experiences directly into classrooms. The national initiative helps students learn empathy, inclusion, leadership, and awareness, empowering them to become the next generation of disability advocates and community leaders.

“CAF’s impact goes beyond grants and equipment; it reaches into classrooms and communities where inclusion takes root early,” said Scott Stackman, Host, Chairman and Gala founder. “But none of that happens without nights like this. When we invest in adaptive sports, we’re not just funding a prosthetic or a racing chair—we’re funding confidence, independence, and a sense of belonging.”

The evening highlighted powerful stories from CAF athletes, including Femita Ayanbeku, a three-time U.S. Paralympian and American record holder in the women’s 100m, who qualified for the Paris Paralympic Games just six months postpartum and serves as a Ossur and CAF ambassador at Running & Mobility Clinics nationwide. Guests also met 7-year-old Stella Cannon, who was born with Spina Bifida and was introduced to adaptive sports in April at a wheelchair basketball clinic, the first time she truly lit up and felt comfortable. Since then, Stella has embraced surfing, sled hockey, and cycling, and is rarely seen without a big smile.

Funds raised at Heroes, Heart & Hope directly support individuals with physical disabilities by providing adaptive sports equipment, such as running prostheses, sport wheelchairs, and handcycles, as well as coaching, training, and local and national clinics. In the Northeast region alone, this funding will help fuel new and returning grants, expand community clinics, and ensure more athletes have year-round access to sport.

“Cost and access remain two of the biggest barriers to sport for people with physical disabilities,” Stackman added. “Because of nights like this, more athletes will get the chance to compete, more kids will see what’s possible, more schools and communities will embrace inclusivity, and more families will know that there is help when they need it most.”

There is still time to donate to the event to support challenged athletes in the Northeast and beyond, visit http://www.challengedathletes.org/hhhdonation to contribute to CAF and its programs.

For photos and video footage of the evening please click here: Heroes, Heart & Hope Media Kit: Images & B-roll

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

