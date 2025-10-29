CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION RAISES OVER $3.5 MILLION THROUGH MILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE AND SAN DIEGO TRIATHLON CHALLENGE FUELED BY TOYOTA

San Diego, CA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) wrapped up a full lineup of fundraising events including the Million Dollar Challenge (MDC) fueled by Toyota, a seven-day California coastal ride raising $1.8 million, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge (SDTC) fueled by Toyota, which raised more than $1.6 million, and the Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness, which raised $125,000. Across these three events, CAF raised more than $3.5 million, with nearly 1,000 supporters fundraising to empower people with physical disabilities through sports and physical fitness.

“This weekend showed the heart of CAF,” said Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder. “Athletes of all abilities demonstrated what’s possible with the right support. The ‘Best Day in Tri’ is powered by community—fundraisers, partners, sponsors, volunteers, families, and fans proving sport is for everyone.”

Throughout the weekend, CAF events in La Jolla showcased the athletic spirit of athletes with physical disabilities while celebrating the power of sport to transform lives, build community, and change perceptions of what people with permanent physical disabilities can accomplish.

Friday began with an Adaptive Surf Clinic and Open Water Swim, followed by the arrival of 125 cyclists completing the seven-day, 600-mile Million Dollar Challenge fueled by Toyota that started in Santa Rosa and raised $1.8 million. That evening, CAF hosted the Celebration of Abilities Awards, now reintroduced as Heroes of Sport, honoring athletes and partners for their leadership and impact.

Saturday featured a full lineup of adaptive sports clinics, including the Össur + CAF Running & Mobility Clinic, Wheelchair Pickleball, and Adaptive Pool Swim, serving 175 athletes from across the country. The highlight came when San Diego cancer survivor and marathon runner Danielle McLaughlin received a new Össur prosthetic running leg, enabling her return to competition. Olympic and Paralympic power couple Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall were joined by Paralympians Jessica Long, Derek Loccident, and Mohamed Lahna, each longtime supporters and mentors within the CAF community, to coach and inspire participants throughout the day.

On Sunday at La Jolla Cove, sports legends, celebrities, professional athletes, supporters, and athletes with physical disabilities from around the world came together for the Celebration of Athletes, leading into CAF’s signature event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge fueled by Toyota. The cove came alive with energy and purpose—a place where access, ability, and community united through sport. The day delivered a full festival of inclusive activity. The high-energy Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness stationary cyclethon and the 5K Walk and Roll presented by Nike brought out families, supporters, and CAF athletes of all ages and abilities. The Jami Marseilles Challenged Athlete Kids Run and Roll, presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies, gave young athletes with physical disabilities the chance to race, cheer each other on, and be celebrated like pros.

Toyota’s partnership was central to the weekend, reflecting a shared commitment to mobility and inclusion in sport. Crowds gathered at the Toyota Sports Festival, which included a sport court set up in the heart of the venue to experience adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball, and the Athlete Lounge gave fans the chance to meet Team Toyota Paralympic athletes Jessica Long, Ezra Frech, and Jerome Avery.

“For me, this weekend is about the magic alchemy of gathering together kids and adults with disabilities and giving them space, resources, community and mentors to find their inner athlete and go for it,” said Rob Balucas, CAF grantee and 3x IRONMAN World Championship qualifier. “I leave with a full heart every time.”

Funds raised directly support CAF’s mission to empower individuals with physical disabilities through sport and physical fitness. CAF believes that participation at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence, and enhances quality of life - proving that we are all stronger through sport.

Media Kit: Media Images and B-Roll

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include:

Toyota, EoS Fitness, Össur, Nike, 100%, Lusardi, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, XTERRA, Hanger Clinic, Jeffs' Beach Burgers, Rainbow Sandals Foundation, Badges and Medals, Sock Guy, Service Now, Independent Trading Company, Protein Pints, Designer Wellness, Athletic Brewing, Stretch Affect, Whole Champion Foundation, Cavignac & Associates, Access Trax, Ionis, GU, Sycuan Casino, Frontwave Arena, SDG&E, and Dr. Bronner’s.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

Attachment