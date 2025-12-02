CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION LAUNCHES “TOGETHER, WE MOVE” HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN

San Diego, CA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because everyone deserves a starting line, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) today launched Together, We Move, a holiday campaign inviting the public to give the gift of movement by donating to fund CAF grants for adaptive sports equipment, coaching, clinics, mentorship and community programs. The campaign kicks off on Giving Tuesday (December 2) with the #TogetherWeMove Challenge, encouraging supporters to do 20 minutes of movement and give $20 to double their impact for athletes with physical disabilities.

For more than three decades, CAF has helped remove barriers to sport for people with permanent physical disabilities. Donations made this season will support new and expanded grant cycles that put running prosthetics, adaptive wheelchairs and handcycles in athletes’ hands; deliver expert coaching and training; and strengthen inclusive communities rooted in physical fitness and healthy lifestyles.

“When we move together, lives change,” said Kristine Entwistle, Chief Executive Director of CAF. “A gift to CAF becomes a grant and that grant becomes movement, confidence and community. Your support is their spark.”

This season’s campaign spotlights mentorship and progress across sports. In the surf, 13-year-old shark-attack survivor JJ found strength through guidance from fellow survivor Mike Coots. In Idaho, Heidi Pearson, rebuilding after a spinal cord injury, coached teen athlete Brooklyn through her first wakesurf session, sparking confidence and connection on the water. On the court, Mack Johnson mentors Myke, helping him build skills and belonging through wheelchair basketball. Together, their stories show how CAF grants and community turn opportunity into movement.

Traditional health insurance typically covers only medically necessary mobility devices, not adaptive sports equipment, often labeling them “recreational” or “luxury” items. For many people with physical disabilities, this gear is essential to pursuing fitness, health and inclusion through sport. CAF grants help bridge that gap so athletes are not left on the sidelines.



CAF grants do more than fund equipment and coaching. Returning to activity helps athletes build self-confidence, improve mental health through routine and social connection, and find belonging with mentors and teammates.

With the next Paralympic Games on the horizon, the campaign is a timely reminder of what’s possible through sport. Every grant helps an athlete take a first step, return to activity or reach the next level. This season, every dollar is matched up to $25,000, doubling that impact.

Donate: https://www.challengedathletes.org/holiday-2025/

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

Attachment