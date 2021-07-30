AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2021

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was €12.97 million, showing a 7.3% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.



Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 0.9% to €5.10 million, due to reduced household consumption attributable to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 17.2% to €3.46 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.51 million. As a result of relaxation of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working from home.

The gross profit for the 2nd quarter of 2021 was €5.23 million, being 10.5% higher due to increased sales revenue. The operating profit was €5.20 million, having increased by €0.61 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was higher sales revenue resulting from increased consumption of commercial customers.

The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2021 was €3.07 million, showing an increase of €2.92 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower dividend related tax cost, accompanied by higher operating profit and lower interest costs.

In the second quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first half of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 2nd quarter was €1.57 million, indicating a 33.8% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios



2nd quarter Change 2021/ 2020



6 months Change 2021/ 2020



2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Sales 12.97 12.09 16.15 7.3% 24.75 25.27 30.81 -2.0% Gross profit 5.23 4.73 8.79 10.5% 10.41 10.79 17.05 -3.5% Gross profit margin % 40.34 39.16 54.44 3.0% 42.07 42.70 55.34 -1.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.80 6.14 8.07 10.8% 13.03 13.32 16.46 -2.2% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 52.44 50.76 49.96 3.3% 52.63 52.70 53.43 -0.1% Operating profit 5.20 4.59 6.60 13.2% 9.86 10.26 13.49 -3.9% Operating profit - main business 4.96 4.32 6.40 15.0% 9.46 9.94 13.18 -4.8% Operating profit margin % 40.09 37.99 40.88 5.5% 39.83 40.61 43.79 -1.9% Profit before taxes 5.11 4.51 6.34 13.4% 9.68 10.06 13.02 -3.8% Profit before taxes margin % 39.40 37.29 39.23 5.7% 39.10 39.82 42.25 -1.8% Net profit 3.07 0.15 2.79 1909.2% 7.62 5.71 9.48 33.5% Net profit margin % 23.70 1.27 17.29 1772.8% 30.80 22.59 30.75 36.3% ROA % 1.21 0.06 1.09 1950.1% 3.02 2.22 3.78 35.7% Debt to total capital employed % 57.20 59.63 61.32 -4.1% 57.20 59.63 61.32 -4.1% ROE % 2.75 0.14 2.70 1896.8% 6.96 5.27 9.48 32.1% Current ratio 2.75 3.23 3.90 -14.9% 2.75 3.23 3.90 -14.9% Quick ratio 2.69 3.18 3.87 -15.4% 2.69 3.18 3.87 -15.4% Investments into fixed assets 3.35 4.27 2.70 -21.5% 5.63 7.85 6.11 -28.3% Payout ratio % na 77.70 72.05 na 77.70 72.05

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2nd quarter 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenue 12,968 12,089 24,752 25,269 51,717 Cost of goods and services sold -7,737 -7,355 -14,340 -14,478 -29,491 GROSS PROFIT 5,231 4,734 10,412 10,791 22,226 Marketing expenses -104 -109 -224 -226 -433 General administration expenses -992 -1,213 -2,544 -2,508 -4,576 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,064 1,180 2,215 2,205 4,567 OPERATING PROFIT 5,199 4,592 9,859 10,262 21,784 Financial income 2 12 7 24 31 Financial expenses -91 -96 -187 -223 -473 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,110 4,508 9,679 10,063 21,342 Income tax on dividends -2,036 -4,355 -2,056 -4,355 -4,610 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,074 153 7,623 5,708 16,732 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,074 153 7,623 5,708 16,732 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 3,074 152 7,623 5,707 16,731 B-share holder 0.00 0.60 0.00 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.15 0.01 0.38 0.29 0.84 Earnings per B share (in euros) 0 600 0 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



€ thousand 30/06/2021 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 37,011 48,826 44,514 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 5,990 6,081 7,019 Inventories 835 742 701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,836 55,649 52,234 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 205,295 194,467 202,802 Intangible assets 583 629 629 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 205,878 195,096 203,431 TOTAL ASSETS 249,714 250,745 255,665 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 390 493 393 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 9,067 10,828 7,084 Derivatives 0 70 0 Prepayments 2,880 2,233 2,445 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,967 17,254 13,552 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 35,988 32,865 34,564 Leases 1,277 1,552 1,400 Loans 82,154 85,785 83,978 Provision for possible third party claims 7,221 12,035 9,628 Deferred tax liability 195 0 255 Other payables 34 23 32 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 126,869 132,260 129,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES 142,836 149,514 143,409 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,279 Retained earnings 68,866 63,219 74,243 TOTAL EQUITY 106,878 101,231 112,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 249,714 250,745 255,665





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 9,859 10,262 21,784 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 3,168 3,054 6,283 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -251 -225 -542 Other non-cash adjustments -2,407 -2,407 -4,814 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 -11 -14 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 892 938 140 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 126 -481 -215 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,387 11,130 22,622 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -5,084 -5,450 -15,682 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,351 718 1,998 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 28 32 Interest received 9 30 35 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -3,724 -4,674 -13,617 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -204 -367 -719 Lease payments -205 -259 -555 Received loans 0 0 0 Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818 -3,636 Dividends paid -12,841 -19,888 -19,888 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -113 Income tax paid on dividends -98 -73 -4,355 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -15,166 -22,405 -29,266 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -7,503 -15,949 -20,261 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775 64,775 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 37,011 48,826 44,514





