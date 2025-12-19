AS Tallinna Vesi Financial Calendar for 2026

The company will publish information on its financial results on the following dates:
06 February 2026 Unaudited results for Q4 2025 and full year 2025
27 March 2026 Audited results for 2025, dividend proposal, and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
08 May 2026 Financial results for Q1 2026
31 July 2026 Financial results for Q2 2026
30 October 2026 Financial results for Q3 2026
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to take place on 23 April 2026.
Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 200