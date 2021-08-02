Splashtop Enterprise Remote Access and Remote Support Software Receives Certification as Nutanix AHV Ready

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc., a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support solutions, announced today that its Splashtop Enterprise remote access and remote support software has been certified as Nutanix Ready for AHV. AHV is Nutanix’s enterprise-ready hypervisor — virtualization software that creates and runs virtual machines (VMs) using physical hardware resources. Splashtop Enterprise was awarded the Nutanix Ready for AHV badge following completion of testing to verify its compatibility with AHV.

Splashtop Enterprise enables users to remotely access and support both physical and virtual machines from a single application. Optimized and now validated for Nutanix AHV, Splashtop Enterprise delivers high-performance remote access to Nutanix virtual desktops.

“The Nutanix Ready badge signifies that Splashtop Enterprise is trusted to enhance the Nutanix delivery infrastructure by enabling high-performance remote access and remote support from anywhere,” said Mark Lee, co-founder, and CEO of Splashtop. “Organizations relying on Nutanix virtualization solutions no longer need to purchase and manage separate tools to remotely access their physical and virtual resources.”

This compatibility with the Nutanix virtualization solution highlights Splashtop’s unified remote access approach in hybrid IT environments that combine physical machines and devices with virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and other VM solutions. “Our Nutanix certification helps complete our ongoing effort in optimizing our virtual machine support for Microsoft Azure WHD, VMware, Citrix and AWS (Amazon Web Services) Workspace,” Lee added.

Splashtop Enables Employees and IT Teams

Splashtop Enterprise offers benefits for both employees and IT teams within organizations by providing remote access and remote support capabilities in one application.

With Splashtop Enterprise:

Employees can remotely access their work computer(s) and virtual machines from anywhere, securely using applications and data just as they would in person. This work-from-home/work-from-anywhere capability will continue to be crucial as the changing nature of work encourages more organizations to adopt hybrid models that combine remote and in-person work.

IT teams can easily support, monitor and manage physical and virtual machines, devices, and users from the same application, as well as provide quick on-demand remote support to employee devices, with or without the employee being present.

Organizations can leverage security features such as SSO (single sign-on), Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), centralized logging, and granular permissions and control.

Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for Nutanix virtual desktop environments.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers next-generation remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs), while earning a stunning 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Visit www.splashtop.com for more information.