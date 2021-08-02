Climb Channel Solutions Unveils Its Brand New Cloud Marketplace – Expedition

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announces the launch of its own cloud marketplace – Expedition.



The Expedition Cloud Marketplace (Expedition) is a unique platform designed for MSPs to explore a vendor ecosystem of emerging technologies.

"Our service provider community has been growing at a tremendous rate," stated Stephani Sutton, Director of Marketing at Climb. "These partners needed a centralized, web-based, self-service platform to efficiently interact with Climb's technology solutions. We executed our commitment to deliver on those needs today. Expedition not only provides our MSP and MSSP partners with the self-service functionality that they require, but it also allows for our emerging and business critical vendors to further extend their reach into the MSP community."

With its flexible self-service model and unique vendor stack on the platform, Expedition enables established service providers and resellers starting their managed service practice to enhance their solutions portfolio, save time, and grow their business.

Supported MSP providers include Sophos, Trend Micro, Acronis, Bitdefender, and much more.

"The time was right to launch," said Kyle Fenske, Director of Sales leading the Expedition. "The Expedition platform has been designed to allow our partners to review a summary of the programs available. While our team grows, the focus will be on a consultative approach, making sure to recommend vendors that complement each other and ensure each service provider is maximizing their potential opportunity."

The marketplace is available for partners within the United States and will soon be available to our Canadian partners. Wayside Technology Group has also established a cloud marketplace through its acquisition of CDF Group and its distribution arm – Sigma (now, Climb Channel Solutions UK), servicing customers throughout Europe.

Climb is eager to enhance the customer experience by offering a long-awaited platform to better enable MSP and MSSP partners across North America, taking their business to new heights.

Join the Expedition and let Climb be your guide into a world of emerging technologies and cloud services. Learn more here.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group



Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

