Jason Skoog of Peterbilt Motors Company to Keynote the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the ACT Expo, the industry’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President Jason Skoog will provide the keynote address for this year’s event. As the head of one of the largest and most progressive truck manufacturers in North America, Skoog will share his and the company’s perspective on the outlook for zero and near-emission commercial vehicle technology and the quest for increased fleet sustainability in the years ahead.

Already a recognized leader in advanced technology and diesel efficiency, Peterbilt also offers a range of near-zero emission natural gas truck platforms and has moved quickly into zero-emission technologies. Skoog will share details on these innovative zero-emission offerings, which will be complemented by the inclusion of Peterbilt’s battery-electric Model 220EV and new medium-duty natural gas Model 536 on the Expo floor, thus providing a dynamic experience for all attendees.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to zero-emission battery-electric vehicles, with a trio of truck models out in the field accruing real world miles. Peterbilt is ready to take this accumulated experience and drive even more zero-emission technologies moving forward,” said Skoog. “We are excited to see our last-mile delivery ,regional haul,drayage fleets and refuse customers taking their first steps to help create a sustainable, zero-emissions path for the future.”

Not limited to just clean propulsion technology, Peterbilt has also taken steps to address the accelerating move into connected vehicles and autonomous. The OEM’s SmartLINQ connected truck tech monitors both engine and emissions systems, while its partnerships with leading solution providers keeps its customers linked to the health of their entire fleet. Skoog will address this and more when he takes the main stage at this year’s ACT Expo.

“Peterbilt has spent more than 80 years giving its customers state-of-the-art vehicles,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the producers of ACT Expo. “We can’t wait to hear how the company will face the next evolution of truck technology as they continue to provide products that will meet or exceed their customer’s economic and environmental sustainability goals.”

The four-day, fleet-focused ACT Expo agenda will spotlight the incredible momentum taking place across the advanced transportation and clean energy sector. Through dynamic keynotes, breakout sessions, and workshops, attendees will gain unmatched insight into the market influences driving fleets to invest in advanced clean transportation solutions, including:

the growing availability of low- and zero-emission vehicles

increased availability and consumption of renewable fuels

financial incentives and initiatives to rapidly expand clean fueling and charging infrastructure

increasing corporate sustainability commitments

ACT Expo attendees will also have direct access to a wide array of vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies. The expo floor features more than 250 sponsors and exhibitors, filling the entire Long Beach Convention Center with today’s latest innovations for sustainable fleet transpiration.

For more information and to register, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s leading conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drivetrains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its tenth year, the conference and expo is set for August 30 through September 2, in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. Presenting sponsors of the 2021 event include Daimler Trucks North American, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org

