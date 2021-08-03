A 2017 Alpha Boats AM-2000 with Shore Conveyor and Tilt Trailer for sale on GovDeals online marketplace

STANHOPE, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lake Musconetcong Regional Planning Board is currently selling a 2017 Alpha Boats AM-2000 with Shore Conveyor and Tilt Trailer on GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. The Lake Musconetcong Regional Planning Board joins more than 15,000 other sellers who use GovDeals to help power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to more than 3.8 million qualified buyers worldwide.



This 2017 Alpha Boats AM-2000 with Shore Conveyor and Tilt Trailer is still in pristine condition being sold with relatively low hours and a multitude of spare parts, including:

TLT-800 Tilt Deck Trailer

SL-6036 Shore Conveyor

Clamshell bucket attachment

Heavy-duty stainless-steel belting for the conveyors

Engine filters for oil, fuel, and air

A full safety kit and toolkit

“This 2017 Alpha boat comes with very low hours and has been meticulously kept up, it’s in great condition and ready to work today,” says Earl Riley, chairman for the Lake Musconetcong Regional Planning Board. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

The Alpha boat will be at auction until September 8th, 2021. Inspection dates have been scheduled for August 6th, August 20th, and September 7th, all interested parties are encouraged to inspect the machine prior to placing any bids. To bid on this equipment, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, more than 3.8 million registered buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

