AutoScheduler.AI Headlines Two Sessions at CSCMP Highlighting Top CPGs and Warehouse Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company is presenting two sessions at the annual CSCMP conference with executives from global CPG clients. Tom Moore, Founder of AutoScheduler.AI, will co-present with Giovanni Dal Bon, Head of Logistics, North America at Unilever, on containing supply chain costs. Another session features a panel of distinguished executives from Conagra and Racetrac, and a former executive from P&G, discussing the use of Digital Twins and artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies within warehousing and distribution.



“We are excited to share real-world examples of how innovative companies are using technologies like AutoScheduler’s WMS accelerator and prescriptive analytics to optimize schedules, minimize touches, and manage intra-campus movements for greater cost savings and improved fulfillment rates,” says Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “Besides the informative presentations, we will be demonstrating the award-winning AutoScheduler WMS Accelerator in Booth 725 at CSCMP.”

Session 1: Meshing Deployment Planning and Execution – Unilever’s Path to Contain Costs featuring Tom Moore of AutoScheduler and Giovanni Dal Bon from Unilever. Tuesday, September 21 10:00 AM

Unilever will discuss the tools and processes the company uses to drive efficiency in supply planning and the importance of aligning objectives for key stakeholders (Customer Service, Transportation, and Planning) who often have conflicting goals. With deployment costs representing more than 30% of total supply chain costs, supply planners need to work within real-world constraints to maximize equipment utilization while ensuring that the locations have space and staffing to meet and exceed customer service goals.

Session 2: Panel Discussion – Data Replicas, Digital Twins, and AI (oh my!): Creating a Prescriptive Warehouse. Tuesday, Sept. 21 3:30 PM

Featuring panelists:

Keith Moore - AutoScheduler.AI - Chief Product Officer

Craig Weiss - Conagra - SVP Supply Chain

Daniel Vasseur - Racetrac – Director

Jake Barr - Blueworld Consulting - CEO/Former P&G Supply Chain Executive

This panel brings together industry experts from major consumer goods companies, 3PLs, and key software vendors to discuss how leading companies gain a competitive advantage by successfully leveraging technology in distribution centers. The panel will discuss the value of using data replicas for data query-ability, digital twins of the warehouse environment to identify constraints and bottlenecks, and AI/machine learning to create prescriptive plans for future activities. Core organizational strategies necessary to drive efficiency in DCs and develop realistic roadmaps for success will be shared. The panel will also discuss why it is critical to converge data across disparate campus systems to inform staff of when an item will be out-of-stock and how to eliminate or mitigate problems before they happen.

CSCMP Edge 2021 takes place in Atlanta, Sunday, September 19 through September 21. AutoScheduler.AI will exhibit their WMS Accelerator in Booth 725. Pre-book a meeting on site with AutoScheduler to access your potential savings by visiting https://autoscheduler.ai/cscmp-supply-chain-conference/.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI is a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. By seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems, AutoScheduler’s powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, and more. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.AutoScheduler.AI.

