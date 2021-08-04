Great Plains Communications Introduces Enhanced DDoS Protection, Providing Real-time Threat Protection and Mitigation

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, today announced the availability of GPC Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection service for mitigating today’s ever-increasing and more sophisticated DDoS attacks. A GPC network-based service and an enterprise best-practice, the GPC DDoS service is designed to detect and defend against high-volume distributed denial of service attacks that block customers and employees from websites and applications, thereby endangering business stability and profitability.

To meet enterprise network and application cybersecurity requirements, GPC DDoS Protection offers both proactive and on-demand mitigation services, along with network traffic analytics accessible via a web-based customer portal.

“Increasing and malicious cyberattacks are a threat to enterprises everywhere. Unfortunately, hackers continually develop new methods with the aim of overloading an organization’s online presence to prevent customer and employee access in an effort to shut down businesses,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “The enhanced GPC DDoS solution arms our customers with a powerful tool that enables proactive action to disarm an attack, keeps the company informed throughout the event, and ultimately protects the business.”

GPC DDoS Highlights

GPC DDoS Protection provides 24x7 DDoS monitoring and notifications for Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) bandwidth from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Network traffic analysis is accessible via a monitoring portal.

Proactive DDoS Mitigation provides 24x7 automated DDoS protection. If a business is experiencing an attack, the GPC DDoS service will automatically take action to mitigate the threat.

On-Demand DDoS Mitigation is available weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm Central Time.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in over 200 Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 13,500-mile regional fiber network that reaches 11 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

