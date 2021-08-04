Pace-O-Matic, Miele Manufacturing and Operators donate $50,000 to Veterans Promise

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the top-level sponsors of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pace-O-Matic hosted a number of worthwhile charities from its different markets, including a representative from Veterans Promise based in Dickson City, Pennsylvania.

Pace-O-Matic and Miele Manufacturing, presented a check for $50,000 to Veterans Promise today to help the group further its work showing honor and providing assistance to veterans.

Nicole Miele, who runs Pace-O-Matic Charitable Giving in Pennsylvania, said funds regularly go to VFWs, American Legions and other veterans organizations each year, along with first responder and other nonprofit groups.

“We know how important these veteran services are throughout the nation, particularly in Pennsylvania where we have so many veterans,” she said. “It is a real honor that we can help them. We were proud to support Veterans Promise last year with a donation to help assist them with a critical renovation project. They are an unbelievable organization, and we are happy to offer them this additional support to aid even more brave veterans and their families.”

The organization’s motto is that it will “leave no stone unturned, no matter how big or small, to accomplish our mission” of taking care of veterans.

Pace-O-Matic President Paul Goldean said Veterans Promise has an important mission and he is proud to help fund its good work. Goldean, who served with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, added that Pace-O-Matic and Miele Manufacturing, employ a number of people who served in the military. The two businesses are particularly focused on organizations that assist veterans.

“It is deeply important to me to support the men and women who served our country,” said Goldean. “The transition from the military back to civilian life can be difficult, and I am pleased Pace-O-Matic can do its part for veterans.”

Dave Ragan, Veterans Promise president, said the funding will be used to expand programs. The organization works with veterans who are struggling and families of veterans who have taken their own lives.

“We want to provide more support so we can stop losing so many veterans on the home front,” Ragan said. “Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide across the United States. This funding will allow us to reach more people and do our part to end this crisis.”

Veterans Promise holds a candlelight vigil each month in remembrance of soldiers and to draw attention to the issue of suicide.

Pace-O-Matic's Pennsylvania Skill products are manufactured by Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport, which has created over 100 manufacturing and manufacturing-related positions in the Commonwealth. Additionally, Pennsylvania Skill games are helping to support and grow businesses that were struggling and are now thriving and creating jobs. The revenue generated by our games has become a lifeline to fraternal clubs and organizations across the Commonwealth, including American Legions, VFWs and local fire companies. Pennsylvania Skill has donated over $1,000,000 over the past year to local charities, including food banks, children's hospitals and senior centers.

