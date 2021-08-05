Trupanion Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Q2 was another great quarter with net pet growth up 60% year-over-year, led by exceptionally strong retention rates,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $168.3 million, an increase of 43% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,024,226 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 38% over the second quarter of 2020.

Subscription business revenue was $120.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2020 (27% on a constant currency basis).

Subscription enrolled pets was 643,395 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 22% over the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $(9.2) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.11 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.04 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period. The remaining year-over-year change in earnings per share primarily reflects our accelerated growth and associated acquisition spend in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $(2.2) million and free cash flow was $(5.1) million in the second quarter of 2021. This compared to operating cash flow of $4.9 million and free cash flow of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

First Half 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

Total revenue was $322.9 million, an increase of 41% compared to the first half of 2020.

Subscription business revenue was $233.7 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first half of 2020.

Net loss was $(21.7) million, or $(0.54) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, in the first half of 2020. Net loss per share was impacted by $0.28 due to an increase in stock-based compensation and by $0.08 due to an increase in depreciation and amortization when compared to the prior year period. The remaining year-over-year change in earnings per share primarily reflects our accelerated growth and associated acquisition spend in the first half of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.9) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Operating cash flow was $(3.9) million and free cash flow was $(9.7) million in the first half of 2021. This compared to operating cash flow of $7.8 million and free cash flow of $4.5 million in the first half of 2020.

Revenue by Quarter

Conference Call

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, implement its alliance with Aflac and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website .

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets sales and marketing expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s sales and marketing expenses. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription business $ 120,373 $ 92,453 $ 233,665 $ 181,937 Other business 47,887 25,467 89,280 47,284 Total revenue 168,260 117,920 322,945 229,221 Cost of revenue: Subscription business(1) 99,746 74,594 195,283 148,016 Other business 43,969 23,459 82,017 43,486 Total cost of revenue(2) 143,715 98,053 277,300 191,502 Operating expenses: Technology and development(1) 4,079 2,293 7,810 4,413 General and administrative(1) 7,435 5,073 14,651 9,933 Sales and marketing(1) 19,390 9,242 39,094 19,684 Depreciation and amortization(3) 3,158 1,723 6,251 3,104 Total operating expenses 34,062 18,331 67,806 37,134 Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture 5 (27 ) (80 ) (86 ) Operating income (loss) (9,512 ) 1,509 (22,241 ) 499 Interest expense 3 341 1 720 Other income, net (99 ) (202 ) (161 ) (484 ) Gain (loss) before income taxes (9,416 ) 1,370 (22,081 ) 263 Income tax expense (benefit) (195 ) 17 (412 ) 43 Net income (loss) $ (9,221 ) $ 1,353 $ (21,669 ) $ 220 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.54 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.54 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 40,142,872 35,143,592 39,922,885 35,075,322 Diluted 40,142,872 36,688,167 39,922,885 36,601,927 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,224 $ 344 $ 4,458 $ 612 Technology and development 800 133 1,464 233 General and administrative 2,322 1,075 4,141 1,804 Sales and marketing 2,181 675 4,912 1,231 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,527 $ 2,227 $ 14,975 $ 3,880 (2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Veterinary invoice expense $ 118,282 $ 82,049 $ 228,152 $ 161,689 Other cost of revenue 25,433 16,004 49,148 29,813 Total cost of revenue $ 143,715 $ 98,053 $ 277,300 $ 191,502 (3)Depreciation and amortization expenses have been reclassified as a separate line item and prior period amounts have been reclassified from their original presentation to conform to the current period presentation. The Company has elected to present depreciation and amortization expenses as a separate line to better align with management's view of the Company's operating results.

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,332 $ 139,878 Short-term investments 102,089 89,862 Accounts and other receivables 139,966 99,065 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,535 8,222 Total current assets 369,922 337,027 Restricted cash 6,322 6,319 Long-term investments, at fair value 6,226 5,566 Property and equipment, net 74,405 72,602 Intangible assets, net 25,120 27,134 Other long-term assets 16,476 16,557 Goodwill 33,495 33,045 Total assets $ 531,966 $ 498,250 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,863 $ 6,059 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 22,530 22,864 Reserve for veterinary invoices 35,856 28,929 Deferred revenue 126,614 92,547 Total current liabilities 189,863 150,399 Deferred tax liabilities 4,259 4,705 Other liabilities 3,639 3,207 Total liabilities 197,761 158,311 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,164,220 and 40,231,055 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 40,383,972 and 39,450,807 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 — — Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 453,950 439,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 4,063 3,071 Accumulated deficit (113,029 ) (91,360 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 933,165 shares at June 30, 2021 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2020 (10,779 ) (10,779 ) Total stockholders’ equity 334,205 339,939 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 531,966 $ 498,250

Trupanion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (9,221 ) $ 1,353 $ (21,669 ) $ 220 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,158 1,723 6,251 3,104 Stock-based compensation expense 6,527 2,227 14,975 3,880 Other, net (315 ) 29 (545 ) 102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (21,991 ) (14,405 ) (40,796 ) (26,102 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (761 ) (249 ) (2,092 ) (444 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (907 ) (806 ) (872 ) 516 Reserve for veterinary invoices 5,691 1,439 6,870 3,264 Deferred revenue 15,632 13,539 33,956 23,234 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,187 ) 4,850 (3,922 ) 7,774 Investing activities Purchases of investment securities (31,216 ) (14,971 ) (43,373 ) (26,550 ) Maturities of investment securities 20,102 15,704 30,580 20,804 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (2,887 ) (1,743 ) (5,770 ) (3,239 ) Other (33 ) 98 (73 ) 107 Net cash used in investing activities (14,034 ) (912 ) (18,636 ) (8,878 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,120 1,108 2,358 1,667 Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding (870 ) (120 ) (2,751 ) (441 ) Borrowings from line of credit, net of financing fees — (9 ) — 3,735 Repayments to line of credit — (2,500 ) — (2,500 ) Other financing — — — (78 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 250 (1,521 ) (393 ) 2,383 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net 178 375 408 (434 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,793 ) 2,792 (22,543 ) 845 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 139,447 28,621 146,197 30,568 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 123,654 $ 31,413 $ 123,654 $ 31,413

The following tables set forth our key operating metrics: Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 2020 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,024,226 744,727 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 643,395 529,400 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.34 $ 59.19 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 681 $ 597 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 281 $ 222 Average monthly retention 98.72 % 98.66 % Three Months Ended June. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Total Business: Total pets enrolled (at period end) 1,024,226 943,854 862,928 804,251 744,727 687,435 646,728 613,694 Subscription Business: Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end) 643,395 609,835 577,957 552,909 529,400 508,480 494,026 479,427 Monthly average revenue per pet $ 63.69 $ 62.97 $ 62.03 $ 60.87 $ 59.40 $ 58.96 $ 58.58 $ 58.12 Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses $ 681 $ 684 $ 653 $ 615 $ 597 $ 535 $ 523 $ 511 Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 284 $ 279 $ 272 $ 261 $ 199 $ 247 $ 222 $ 208 Average monthly retention 98.72 % 98.73 % 98.71 % 98.69 % 98.66 % 98.59 % 98.58 % 98.59 %

The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,187 ) $ 4,850 $ (3,922 ) $ 7,774 Purchases of property and equipment (2,887 ) (1,743 ) (5,770 ) (3,239 ) Free cash flow $ (5,074 ) $ 3,107 $ (9,692 ) $ 4,535

The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Veterinary invoice expense $ 118,282 $ 82,049 $ 228,152 $ 161,689 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (672 ) (245 ) (2,971 ) (423 ) Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices (31,029 ) (16,019 ) (57,173 ) (30,471 ) Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices $ 86,581 $ 65,785 $ 168,008 $ 130,795 % of subscription revenue 71.9% 71.2% 71.9% 71.9% Other cost of revenue $ 25,433 $ 16,004 $ 49,148 $ 29,813 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (552 ) (99 ) (1,487 ) (189 ) Other business variable expenses (12,940 ) (7,440 ) (24,844 ) (13,015 ) Subscription variable expenses $ 11,941 $ 8,465 $ 22,817 $ 16,609 % of subscription revenue 9.9% 9.2% 9.8% 9.1% Technology and development expense $ 4,079 $ 2,293 $ 7,810 $ 4,413 General and administrative expense 7,435 5,073 14,651 9,933 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (3,122 ) (1,208 ) (5,605 ) (2,037 ) Development expenses1 (1,121 ) — (1,942 ) — Business combination transaction costs2 — — (82 ) — Fixed expenses $ 7,271 $ 6,158 $ 14,832 $ 12,309 % of total revenue 4.3% 5.2% 4.6% 5.4% Sales and marketing expense $ 19,390 $ 9,242 $ 39,094 $ 19,684 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,181 ) (675 ) (4,912 ) (1,231 ) Other business acquisition cost (118 ) (191 ) (289 ) (354 ) Subscription acquisition cost $ 17,091 $ 8,376 $ 33,893 $ 18,099 % of subscription revenue 14.2% 9.1% 14.5% 10.0% Technology and development $ 4,079 $ 2,293 $ 7,810 $ 4,413 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (800 ) (133 ) (1,464 ) (233 ) Technology expenses (2,158 ) (2,160 ) (4,404 ) (4,180 ) Development expenses1 $ 1,121 $ — $ 1,942 $ — % of total revenue 0.7% — % 0.6% — % 1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend. 2These one-time expenses related to our acquisition of a software business, primarily related to legal and transaction costs incurred.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of acquisition cost and net acquisition cost to sales and marketing expense (in thousands): Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 2020 Sales and marketing expenses $ 39,094 $ 19,684 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (4,912 ) (1,231 ) Acquisition cost 34,182 18,453 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (2,524 ) (1,546 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (289 ) (354 ) Net acquisition cost $ 31,369 $ 16,553 Three Months Ended June. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Sales and marketing expenses $ 19,390 $ 19,704 $ 14,809 $ 13,344 $ 9,242 $ 10,442 $ 9,212 $ 9,255 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense (2,181 ) (2,731 ) (801 ) (741 ) (675 ) (556 ) (547 ) (577 ) Acquisition cost 17,209 16,973 14,008 12,603 8,567 9,886 8,665 8,678 Net of: Sign-up fee revenue (1,260 ) (1,264 ) (919 ) (827 ) (781 ) (765 ) (730 ) (790 ) Other business segment sales and marketing expense (118 ) (171 ) (201 ) (265 ) (191 ) (163 ) (152 ) (94 ) Net acquisition cost $ 15,831 $ 15,538 $ 12,888 $ 11,511 $ 7,595 $ 8,958 $ 7,783 $ 7,794

The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands): Six Months Ended June 30,



2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (21,669 ) $ 220 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 14,975 3,880 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,251 3,104 Interest income (172 ) (471 ) Interest expense 1 720 Other non-operating expenses 3 96 Income tax (benefit) expense (412 ) 43 Business combination transaction costs 82 — Loss (gain) from equity method investment 6 (117 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (935 ) $ 7,475 Three Months Ended June. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sept. 30,

2019 Net (loss) income $ (9,221 ) $ (12,448 ) $ (3,502 ) $ (2,558 ) $ 1,353 $ (1,133 ) $ 636 $ 782 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense 6,527 8,448 2,602 2,430 2,227 1,653 1,771 1,845 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,158 3,093 2,301 1,666 1,723 1,381 1,274 1,181 Interest income (84 ) (88 ) (83 ) (74 ) (134 ) (337 ) (516 ) (411 ) Interest expense 3 (2 ) 337 324 341 379 375 340 Other non-operating expenses 3 — 1 2 44 52 (22 ) 122 Income tax (benefit) expense (195 ) (217 ) 44 26 17 26 157 18 Business combination transaction costs — 82 522 — — — — — Loss (gain) from equity method investment 6 — — — (117 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 197 $ (1,132 ) $ 2,222 $ 1,816 $ 5,454 $ 2,021 $ 3,675 $ 3,877

