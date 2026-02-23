Trupanion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that members of Trupanion’s management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

The BofA Securities 2026 Animal Health Summit, taking place virtually on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Fawwad Qureshi, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 12:25 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference, taking place in Orlando on Monday, March 2, 2026. Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President, is scheduled to present at 9:15 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

