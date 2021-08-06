SPR Therapeutics CEO Maria Bennett Selected as Winner of EY Entrepreneur of the Year in East Central Region

CLEVELAND, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics is proud to announce that President, Founder and CEO Maria Bennett has been selected as an Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 East Central Award winner. Bennett was selected from a prestigious list of finalists in the region recognizing those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans



The independent judging panel includes previous award winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business luminaries. As a regional award winner, Bennett is eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, presented in November. The national overall award winner will go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

“I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of everyone at SPR that works with unparalleled commitment to improve the lives of millions suffering with pain,” said Maria Bennett. “Since founding SPR, we have collectively changed the lives of thousands of patients and are experiencing tremendous growth to continue to achieve our mission. As an entrepreneur and leader, that progress is extremely rewarding, I look forward to our continued success and development with my outstanding team and our physician partners. I thank EY for their support of this award and entrepreneurs everywhere.”

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately-held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose - to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.