Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Dennis J. Slater to Retire at Year-End after 23 Years as President

Milwaukee, WI, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) today announced that Dennis J. Slater will retire as AEM President, effective December 31, 2021. The AEM Board of Directors has selected AEM’s Senior Vice President, Construction & Utility Sector Megan Tanel to succeed Slater and serve as AEM President effective January 1, 2022.

Slater, 63, joined AEM’s predecessor the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association (CIMA) in 1982, becoming president of CIMA in 1998 and president of the newly formed AEM in 2002, after a merger between CIMA and Equipment Manufacturers Institute (EMI). Slater led the transformation of the association, which has grown by 50 percent to more than 1,000 member companies, with revenue increasing nearly 700 percent to $60 million annually.

“Through Dennis’ leadership and impressive contributions to the industry for nearly 40 years, AEM has built tremendous value and momentum for our members and the industry,” said 2021 AEM Chair and Trimble, Inc. Executive Chairman Steve W. Berglund. “He has been an outstanding leader of the equipment manufacturing industry and, on behalf of the AEM Board Directors, I thank him for his steadfast leadership and vision in support of the association’s 1,000 member companies.”

Tanel, 48, joined AEM in 1995 as an intern, becoming a full-time employee later that year. She quickly grew in leadership to her most recent position of Senior Vice President, Construction & Utility Sector. For many years Tanel led AEM’s exhibitions and events initiatives and helped launch World of Asphalt in 2001, served as Show Director for The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE) and CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction trade show. Through her leadership, she and the team she developed, grew AEM trade show revenue by 80 percent over 12 years, worked internationally to establish strategic relationships with our global partners in support of AEM services, and led the effort to extend key contracts for AEM shows, most notably CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

“I congratulate Megan on her new position and expanded role at AEM and, on behalf of the Board of Directors, we are confident she will continue to lead the association and support the industry for many years to come,” said Berglund.

“Megan has successfully led key initiatives and been a major driver in building relationships across our industry throughout her 20+ year tenure at AEM,” said Slater. “With the support of the AEM Senior Team and our membership, I’m confident she will provide the leadership needed to continue AEM’s success in the future.”

“I am honored to have the confidence of the AEM Board and I’m thankful for Dennis and what he has done for our association and the industry,” said Tanel. “Our association is healthy financially, our industry is relevant and critical to our global economy, and we have the strong support of our members. Now is the time to continue to build on our momentum, and with our strong team in place, I know we will do just that.”

As President, Tanel will continue to bring our industry together, build relationships, advocate for pro-manufacturing policies, and deliver value for the association’s more than 1,000 member companies.

About AEM

AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.8 million jobs and contributes roughly $288 billion to the economy every year.

