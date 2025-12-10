AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | November 2025

Milwaukee, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November YTD - November Beginning



Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Nov 2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 5,331 7,115 -25.1 114,892 125,740 -8.6 57,926 40 < 100 HP 2,764 3,025 -8.6 47,703 49,714 -4.0 23,569 100+ HP 743 773 -3.9 15,946 20,725 -23.1 6,884 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 8,838 10,913 -19.0 178,541 196,179 -9.0 88,379 4WD Farm Tractors 71 167 -57.5 2,284 3,999 -42.9 495 Total Farm Tractors 8,909 11,080 -19.6 180,825 200,178 -9.7 88,874 Self-Prop Combines 94 145 -35.2 3,157 5,115 -38.3 787







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



