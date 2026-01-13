AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | December 2025

Milwaukee, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Dec 2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 7,595 9,363 -18.9 122,854 135,101 -9.1 58,567 40 < 100 HP 5,044 5,299 -4.8 52,812 55,012 -4.0 23,860 100+ HP 1,696 2,084 -18.6 17,648 22,809 -22.6 6,744 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 14,335 16,746 -14.4 193,314 212,922 -9.2 89,171 4WD Farm Tractors 246 358 -31.3 2,543 4,357 -41.6 560 Total Farm Tractors 14,581 17,104 -14.8 195,857 217,279 -9.9 89,731 Self-Prop Combines 422 441 -4.3 3,579 5,556 -35.6 845







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



