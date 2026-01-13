AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | December 2025

Milwaukee, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  December      YTD - December    Beginning

Inventory
 20252024%Chg      20252024%Chg      Dec 2025 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 7,5959,363-18.9 122,854135,101-9.1 58,567 
40 < 100 HP 5,0445,299-4.8 52,81255,012-4.0 23,860 
100+ HP 1,6962,084-18.6 17,64822,809-22.6 6,744 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  14,335 16,746  -14.4 193,314  212,922 -9.2     89,171 
4WD Farm Tractors246358-31.3 2,5434,357-41.6 560 
Total Farm Tractors14,58117,104-14.8 195,857217,279-9.9 89,731 
Self-Prop Combines422441-4.3 3,5795,556-35.6 845 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

