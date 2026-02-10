AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | January 2026

Milwaukee, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

January      YTD - January    Beginning

 20262025%Chg      20262025%Chg      Jan 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 5,0115,367-6.6 5,0115,367-6.659,127 
40 < 100 HP 2,8612,6298.8 2,8612,6298.823,389 
100+ HP 8171,103-25.9 8171,103-25.95,966 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  8,689 9,099 -4.5 8,689 9,099 -4.588,482 
4WD Farm Tractors82101-18.8 82101-18.8417 
Total Farm Tractors8,7719,200-4.7 8,7719,200-4.788,899 
Self-Prop Combines1639768.0 1639768.0755 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
