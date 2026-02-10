AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | January 2026

January YTD - January Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg Jan 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 5,011 5,367 -6.6 5,011 5,367 -6.6 59,127 40 < 100 HP 2,861 2,629 8.8 2,861 2,629 8.8 23,389 100+ HP 817 1,103 -25.9 817 1,103 -25.9 5,966 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 8,689 9,099 -4.5 8,689 9,099 -4.5 88,482 4WD Farm Tractors 82 101 -18.8 82 101 -18.8 417 Total Farm Tractors 8,771 9,200 -4.7 8,771 9,200 -4.7 88,899 Self-Prop Combines 163 97 68.0 163 97 68.0 755

Milwaukee, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



