AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | October 2025

October YTD - October Beginning



Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg Oct 2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 9,585 12,291 -22.0 109,336 118,628 -7.8 60,093 40 < 100 HP 5,237 5,880 -10.9 44,925 46,692 -3.8 25,134 100+ HP 2,120 2,563 -17.3 15,203 19,952 -23.8 7,727 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,942 20,734 -18.3 169,464 185,272 -8.5 92,954 4WD Farm Tractors 316 723 -56.3 2,216 3,832 -42.2 651 Total Farm Tractors 17,258 21,457 -19.6 171,680 189,104 -9.2 93,605 Self-Prop Combines 376 514 -26.8 3,063 4,970 -38.4 1,007

Milwaukee, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers