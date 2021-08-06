IBA - Information réglementée

French English

IBA – ACQUISITION D’ACTIONS PROPRES

Publication immédiate – 6 août 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgique, 6 août 2021 - Conformément à l'article 8:4 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code belge des sociétés et associations, Ion Beam Applications SA ("IBA") communique par la présente certaines informations relatives à son programme de rachat d'actions annoncé le 29 juin 2021.

Dans le cadre de ce programme, IBA a demandé à un intermédiaire financier de racheter en son nom un maximum de 250.000 actions ordinaires IBA selon les termes d'un mandat discrétionnaire valable jusqu'au 30 décembre 2021 et effectif à partir du 30 juin 2021, afin de couvrir les obligations de la société dans le cadre d'un plan d'intéressement à long terme destiné à certains membres de son personnel.

Dans le cadre de ce programme d’achat d'actions propres, IBA a racheté 7.655 actions IBA sur Euronext Bruxelles au cours de la période du 30 juillet 2021 au 5 août 2021 inclus, comme suit:

Le nombre total d’actions rachetées sous ce programme s’élève donc à 122.878. Par conséquent, la situation actuelle des actions propres (détenues directement par IBA SA et indirectement via sa filiale IBA Investments SCRL) est la suivante :

Contact person

IBA

Christian Matton,

Chief Legal Officer

shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

