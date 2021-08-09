Volaris Group has acquired MetaViewer, a division of Metafile Information Systems

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group Inc., has acquired MetaViewer, a division of Metafile Information Systems, headquartered in Rochester, MN. Metafile is a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation technology to Microsoft Dynamics users in North America.



“We are excited to work with the Metafile team and grow our footprint in the AP automation and financial space,” says Jay Hoffman, Group Leader at Volaris Group.

MetaViewer’s document management solution offers paperless capture of and access to invoices, purchase orders, and other documents. It automates workflows, helps eliminate manual data entry, and integrates with enterprise resource planning solutions.

MetaViewer will continue to operate under the Metafile brand under the leadership of CEO Nick Sprau.

“Our organization chose to become part of Volaris because we believe it is a perfect fit for Metafile,” said Metafile CEO, Nick Sprau. “This change will benefit our customers and employees and brings us a multitude of opportunities simply not available on our own, including access to capital, talent and operational expertise, and synergies with other similarly situated companies.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

